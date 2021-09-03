September 03, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  SL Vs SA: South Africa Captain Temba Bavuma Out Of Sri Lanka Series

SL Vs SA: South Africa Captain Temba Bavuma Out Of Sri Lanka Series

Bavuma fractured his thumb during South Africa's 14-run defeat in the opening ODI against Sri Lanka

Agencies 03 September 2021, Last Updated at 8:40 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
SL Vs SA: South Africa Captain Temba Bavuma Out Of Sri Lanka Series
Temba Bavuma will return to South Africa to see a specialist 'as soon as possible' and spin bowler Keshav Maharaj will take over as captain.
File Photo
SL Vs SA: South Africa Captain Temba Bavuma Out Of Sri Lanka Series
outlookindia.com
2021-09-03T20:40:50+05:30

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the remainder of the one-day international series in Sri Lanka on Friday with a fractured right thumb sustained when he was hit by a fielder's throw while batting. (More Cricket News)

Bavuma's injury came during South Africa's 14-run defeat in the opening ODI on Thursday. He continued batting but only for a short time before retiring hurt.

Bavuma will return to South Africa to see a specialist "as soon as possible" and spin bowler Keshav Maharaj will take over as captain for the second and third ODIs, Cricket South Africa said.

The teams will also play three T20 games.

(AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant Set To Remain Delhi Capitals Captain

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Temba Bavuma Cricket South Africa national cricket team Sri Lanka national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos