July 06, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  SL Vs IND: Sri Lankan Cricketers To Enter Bio-bubble Soon After Returning From England

SL Vs IND: Sri Lankan Cricketers To Enter Bio-bubble Soon After Returning From England

Three England players and four members of the support staff tested positive for coronavirus after the last ODI against Sri Lanka in Bristol on Sunday

PTI 06 July 2021, Last Updated at 2:59 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
SL Vs IND: Sri Lankan Cricketers To Enter Bio-bubble Soon After Returning From England
Sri Lanka's captain Kusal Perera, left, fist bumps with England's captain Eoin Morgan at the toss ahead of the third one day international cricket match between England and Sri Lanka, at Bristol County Ground in Bristol, England on July 4, 2021.
AP Photo/Rui Vieira
SL Vs IND: Sri Lankan Cricketers To Enter Bio-bubble Soon After Returning From England
outlookindia.com
2021-07-06T14:59:37+05:30

Sri Lankan cricketers will head straight into a bio-bubble ahead of their limited-overs series against India after landing back from England, where the players they competed against have been quarantined following a COVID-19 outbreak in the team. (More Cricket News)

India and Sri Lanka are due to square off in an ODI and T20 series starting July 13.

"The Sri Lankan team will reach Colombo today itself and enter another bubble after one round of RT PCR test. Even after completion of tour on Sunday, the team had an RT PCR test in UK before boarding the flight," a Sri Lanka Cricket official told PTI.

"Since the India series is starting in a week no one is going home. It's bubble to bubble transfer. However if anyone tests positive, usual protocol of testing and isolation would follow," he added.

This was after three England players and four members of the support staff tested positive for the virus after the last ODI against Sri Lanka in Bristol on Sunday.

The squad has been placed in isolation from that day onwards, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

Their six-match limited-overs series against Pakistan is, however, going ahead, as scheduled on Wednesday. Ben Stokes will be leading an altogether new team that will be announced later on Tuesday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

SL Vs IND: Sri Lanka Cricket Series Fresh Start For Suryakumar Yadav, Says If There Is No Pressure, There Is No Fun

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Cricket India vs Sri Lanka Sri Lanka national cricket team India national cricket team England national cricket team COVID-19 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos