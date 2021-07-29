SL vs IND: Navdeep Saini To Undergo Scans For His Left Shoulder Injury, Says BCCI

India pacer Navdeep Saini will have to undergo scans to ascertain the extent of damage done to his left shoulder after an ugly fall while fielding in the second T20 International against Sri Lanka. (More Cricket News)



Saini, who did not bowl a single over in the game, was taken off the field in the penultimate over of the Sri Lanka innings, when he fell on his left shoulder.



The Delhi speedster was left out of the playing XI for the third game and it remains to be seen whether it's a bruise or something more serious, which could require longer lay-off.



"Navdeep Saini suffered a left shoulder injury while fielding during the second T20I vs Sri Lanka on 28th July. He might have to undergo scans to ascertain the extent of injury. His progress is being monitored by the medical staff," the BCCI said in a statement.



With eight of its players in isolation following all-rounder Krunal Pandya's positive COVID-19 test, the depleted Indian team lost by four wickets in the second T20 here on Wednesday.



"In Navdeep's case, I think the medical team is handling him. We will assess the situation, maybe tonight or in the morning and take a decision accordingly," India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said in the post-match press conference.



"And I think, once the decision is finalised and conveyed to the selectors and the coach, I think we will go ahead and then if needed we need to make any changes, we will do that," he added.



Put into bat, India were restricted to a modest 132/5 with skipper Shikhar Dhawan top-scoring with a 40.



The hosts chased the target with four wickets in hand and two balls to spare with Dhananjaya de Silva hitting a match-winning unbeaten 40.



The series deciding third T20I is being played at the same venue this evening.

