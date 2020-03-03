March 03, 2020
Poshan
SL Vs ENG: England To Avoid Handshakes In Sri Lanka Due To Coronavirus

Captain Joe Root says England have been advised to keep contact to a minimum in Sri Lanka after being hit by illness in South Africa

Omnisport 03 March 2020
Illness swept through the England camp during a successful recent tour of South Africa.
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-03-03T07:53:28+0530

Joe Root has revealed England will fist bump rather shake hands during their tour of Sri Lanka due to the coronavirus outbreak. (More Cricket News)

Illness swept through the England camp during a successful recent tour of South Africa.

Captain Root says they will be taking no chances in Sri Lanka, where they start a two-match Test series in Galle on March 19.

Speaking before England boarded the plane for their latest tour, the batsman said: "After South Africa we are well aware of the importance of keeping contact to a minimum and we've been given some really sound and sensible advice from our medical team to help prevent spreading germs and bacteria.

"We are not shaking hands with each other – using instead the well-established fist bump – and we are washing hands regularly and wiping down surfaces using the antibacterial wipes and gels we've been given in our immunity packs.

"There is no suggestion that the tour will be affected.

"But of course, it is an evolving situation, so we are in regular contact with the authorities and will proceed as advised."

