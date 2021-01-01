January 01, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  SL Vs ENG: England Squad Clears COVID-19 Test, Set To Travel To Sri Lanka For Test Series

SL Vs ENG: England Squad Clears COVID-19 Test, Set To Travel To Sri Lanka For Test Series

England players and support staff had undergone COVID-19 testing on December 30. They will fly to Sri Lanka as per schedule on Saturday

PTI 01 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
SL Vs ENG: England Squad Clears COVID-19 Test, Set To Travel To Sri Lanka For Test Series
England national cricket team
File Photo
SL Vs ENG: England Squad Clears COVID-19 Test, Set To Travel To Sri Lanka For Test Series
outlookindia.com
2021-01-01T18:04:10+05:30

England's Sri Lanka-bound cricket contingent has tested negative for COVID-19 and will be leaving for the island nation on Saturday for a two-match Test series, starting on January 14. (More Cricket News)

England players and support staff had undergone COVID-19 testing on December 30. They will fly to Sri Lanka as per schedule on Saturday.

On arrival, the contingent will spend 10 days in a bio-secure bubble in Hambantota, according to a report in 'Sky Sports'.

England is scheduled to play two Test matches against Sri Lanka in Galle from January 14-18 and January 22-26.

The series was postponed in March last year midway through the visitors' warm-up game in Colombo due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is part of the ongoing World Test Championship.

This will be England's second touring assignment since the COVID-19 pandemic threw schedules haywire.

They had travelled to South Africa in November but the tour was called off midway after two members of the visiting party tested positive for the dreaded virus.

After its assignment in Sri Lanka, the England cricket team will head to India for a full series starting with the first Test on February 5.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'Smartest Fast Bowler' Jasprit Bumrah Has Mastered The Art Pakistanis Used To Have Once: Shoaib Akhtar

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Cricket Sri Lanka national cricket team England national cricket team Coronavirus COVID-19 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos