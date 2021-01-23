SL Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: Sri Lanka Eye Big Total Against England

An unbeaten hundred by Angelo Mathews helped hosts Sri Lanka reach 229-4 at stumps against England on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Mathews came in to bat at 7-2 after James Anderson had dismissed both Kusal Perera (6) and Oshada Fernando (0) in the morning session.

The former Sri Lanka captain was then tested by a probing spell of fast bowling by Mark Wood, who had him in trouble with a couple of short deliveries. Wood was constantly bowling to Mathews on middle and leg-stump with a leg-gully in place expecting the batsman to flick one.

Lahiru Thirimanne gave solid support to Mathews. Sri Lanka added 69 runs for the third wicket before Anderson struck in the second ball after lunch as Thirimanne nicked one to the wicketkeeper.

Stand-in captain Dinesh Chandimal then joined Mathews and the duo produced a 117-run stand for the fourth wicket. Catch the live scores and updates of Day 2 of the Sri Lanka and England 2nd Test match in Galle here.

