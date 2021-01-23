January 23, 2021
Corona
SL Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: Sri Lanka Eye Big Total Against England

Can Angelo Mathews and Niroshan Dickwella help Sri Lanka post an imposing total. Catch the live scores and updates of Day 2 of the Sri Lanka and England 2nd Test match in Galle here.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 January 2021
Stand-in captain Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews produced a 117-run stand for the fourth wicket.
Courtesy: Twitter (@OfficialSLC)
2021-01-23T10:12:10+05:30

An unbeaten hundred by Angelo Mathews helped hosts Sri Lanka reach 229-4 at stumps against England on Friday. (More Cricket News)
Mathews came in to bat at 7-2 after James Anderson had dismissed both Kusal Perera (6) and Oshada Fernando (0) in the morning session.
The former Sri Lanka captain was then tested by a probing spell of fast bowling by Mark Wood, who had him in trouble with a couple of short deliveries. Wood was constantly bowling to Mathews on middle and leg-stump with a leg-gully in place expecting the batsman to flick one.
Lahiru Thirimanne gave solid support to Mathews. Sri Lanka added 69 runs for the third wicket before Anderson struck in the second ball after lunch as Thirimanne nicked one to the wicketkeeper.
Stand-in captain Dinesh Chandimal then joined Mathews and the duo produced a 117-run stand for the fourth wicket. Catch the live scores and updates of Day 2 of the Sri Lanka and England 2nd Test match in Galle here.

Day 1 Report | Live Scorecard | Cricket News

Outlook Web Bureau Angelo Mathews James Anderson Galle Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) England and Wales Cricket Board England national cricket team Sri Lanka national cricket team Cricket Sports

