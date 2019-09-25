Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Simona Halep Retires Due To Injury At Wuhan Open

Simona Halep Retires Due To Injury At Wuhan Open

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep was forced to retire from the Wuhan Open with a lower back problem.

Omnisport 25 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Simona Halep Retires Due To Injury At Wuhan Open
Simona Halep is a two-time Grand Slam champion.
Twitter
Simona Halep Retires Due To Injury At Wuhan Open
outlookindia.com
2019-09-25T14:32:44+0530

Simona Halep revealed a back injury led to her retirement against Elena Rybakina in the Wuhan Open third round on Wednesday (September 25). 

The Romanian World No. 6 was trailing the wildcard 5-4 when she retired at the WTA Premier event. (TENNIS NEWS

Halep, who suffered a back injury late last year, said she felt pain during the ninth game of the match.

"It's a lower back [injury]. I think it's more muscle, but I don't know yet because I didn't check it properly," she told reporters, via the WTA.

"[At] 4-4, 0-30, with the backhand. I had a sharp pain.

"I don't know yet [if it's the same as the previous injury]. It looks a little bit different but it's still the same zone."

Halep has enjoyed a fine 2019 season, including winning the Wimbledon title in July.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Simona Halep Wuhan (China) Tennis Wuhan Open Sports
Next Story : India Vs South Africa: Injured Jasprit Bumrah Wins Hearts With Brilliant Message - MUST READ
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement