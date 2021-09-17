Simona Halep, Former Tennis World No. 1, Marries Her Boyfriend In Romania

Former women's tennis world No. 1 Simona Halep has married her boyfriend Toni Luruc on Wednesday. Pushing 30, Halep tied the knot in her hometown, Constanta, in Romania. (More Tennis News)

Simona Halep's new husband has been described by online media as a billionaire businessman. A former Grand Slam champion, Halep is a sporting icon in Romania alongside football World Cupper Gheorghe Hagi and Olympic gold medal gymnast Nadia Comaneci.

"It's a beautiful event," Halep told reporters when she arrived home recently for the wedding.

"I am emotional. These are different emotions than winning a Grand Slam, it's the personal part, tennis remains tennis. This is an extremely important step, and I'm happy it's happening."

Halep's coach Australian Darren Cahill wished the couple for getting married.

The official signing today of marriage for Simo and Toni in RomaniaâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Congratulations and big hugs to you both. An amazing couple. Have a great celebration with family and friends tonight! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂº pic.twitter.com/w3tFr1oxFJ — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) September 15, 2021

On Wednesday morning, Halep posted a Mark Twain quote on Instagram and told her 1.6 million followers, "Have a beautiful day everyone." The Twain quote read, "Give every day the chance to become the most beautiful day of your life."

Halep won Wimbledon in 2019 and the French Open the year before.

This has been a good month for Halep. After being sidelined due to a foot injury sustained in Rome in May, she missed the French Open, Wimbledon and a chance at qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

But Halep returned to play in August and advanced to the Round of 16 at the US Open, falling to Elina Svitolina.

(With agency inputs)