Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Sports Simona Halep, Former Tennis World No. 1, Marries Her Boyfriend In Romania

Simona Halep's career has been hindered by injuries after she won two Grand Slam titles in 2018 and 2019.

Former tennis world No. 1 Simona Halep returned from injury in May and made the Round of 16 in the US Open in August. | Instagram (Simona Halep)

2021-09-17T14:56:09+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 2:56 pm

Former women's tennis world No. 1 Simona Halep has married her boyfriend Toni Luruc on Wednesday. Pushing 30, Halep tied the knot in her hometown, Constanta, in Romania. (More Tennis News)

Simona Halep's new husband has been described by online media as a billionaire businessman. A former Grand Slam champion, Halep is a sporting icon in Romania alongside football World Cupper Gheorghe Hagi and Olympic gold medal gymnast Nadia Comaneci.

"It's a beautiful event," Halep told reporters when she arrived home recently for the wedding.

"I am emotional. These are different emotions than winning a Grand Slam, it's the personal part, tennis remains tennis. This is an extremely important step, and I'm happy it's happening."

Halep's coach Australian Darren Cahill wished the couple for getting married.

On Wednesday morning, Halep posted a Mark Twain quote on Instagram and told her 1.6 million followers, "Have a beautiful day everyone." The Twain quote read, "Give every day the chance to become the most beautiful day of your life."

Halep won Wimbledon in 2019 and the French Open the year before.

This has been a good month for Halep. After being sidelined due to a foot injury sustained in Rome in May, she missed the French Open, Wimbledon and a chance at qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

But Halep returned to play in August and advanced to the Round of 16 at the US Open, falling to Elina Svitolina.

(With agency inputs)

