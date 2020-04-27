April 27, 2020
Poshan
Silverstone Owners Confirm British Grand Prix Will Not Take Place In Front Of Fans

Organisers have not yet postponed or cancelled the British Grand Prix.

PTI 27 April 2020
Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle's message to fans who have already bought tickets paves the way for a behind-closed-doors race.
2020-04-27T15:17:32+0530

Silverstone owners confirmed on Monday that no spectators would be able to attend the British Grand Prix due to the coronavirus pandemic but the race is still scheduled to go ahead.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

Organisers have not yet postponed or cancelled the July 19 event and Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle's message to fans who have already bought tickets paves the way for a behind-closed-doors race.

"I am extremely disappointed to tell you that we are unable to stage this year's British Grand Prix in front of the fans at Silverstone," Pringle said on Silverstone's Twitter account.

