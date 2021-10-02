Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Shivam Dube Scripts Stunning IPL 2021 Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings get a thrashing as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube fifties overshadow Ruturaj Gaikwad's hundred in their IPL 2021 match.

Shivam Dube Scripts Stunning IPL 2021 Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals' Shivam Dube, left, with Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the end of their IPL 2021 match in Abu Dhabi, UAE on October 2, 2021. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

Trending

Shivam Dube Scripts Stunning IPL 2021 Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings
outlookindia.com
2021-10-02T23:49:07+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 02 Oct 2021, Updated: 02 Oct 2021 11:49 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal timed it beautifully while Shivam Dube deflated Chennai Super Kings with brute power as Rajasthan Royals kept their play-off hopes alive with a morale-boosting seven-wicket victory in the IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday.

Highlights | Scorecard | Points Table | News

Jaiswal smashed 50 off 21 balls which included some delectable sixes off star Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood while Dube sent the likes of Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja into orbit en route his unbeaten 64 off 42 balls as Royals made a short work of a victory target of 190 in just 17.3 overs.

Royals now have 10 points with two matches to go. The fourth place is set to be clinched at 14 points and the net run-rate is going to be crucial.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

The defeat won't hurt CSK much as they sit pretty on 18 points, having already made it to the last-four stage.

When CSK ended their innings at 189 for 4 with Ruturaj Gaikwad's superb 60-ball-101 not out, little did anyone think that Royals' Indian players would reply in kind and go even one better.

Jaiswal, with six fours and three sixes, was given fine support by Evin Lewis (27 off 12 balls) in their opening stand of 77 in 5.2 overs which set up the game.

Hazlewood (0/54) wouldn't have imagined that he would be hit for three sixes in his first spell as the match slipped out of CSK's grasp in the Powerplay itself.

Jaiswal, whose game has improved from last season by a few notches, was seen flicking Hazlewood over deep mid-wicket and also hit a straight six during that knock.

Dube, who doesn't have much of a footwork, hit some monstrous sixes off Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran whenever the ball was pitched in his arc.

In all, he hit four fours and four sixes. Such was Dube's domination that even the stylish Sanju Samson (28 off 24 balls) paled in comparison during their 89-run stand for the third wicket in 9.3 overs.

But when the match started, it seemed as if Gaikwad owned the stage as he hit a six off Mustafizur Rahaman's last ball to complete a coveted maiden IPL ton.

Gaikwad struck as many as nine fours and five sixes in his 60-ball 101 not out to make a mockery of Royals' bowling attack in their 12th round encounter. Some of his shots in the off-side region would be remembered for times to come.

Ravindra Jadeja (32 not out off 15 balls) scythed through the Royals attack at the back-end as CSK added 55 runs in only 3.4 overs.

In fact, in the final over, Jadeja faced four deliveries, leaving Gaikwad with two deliveries and he pulled Mustafizur Rahman off the final delivery to complete the coveted landmark.

For the Royals, leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia (3/39 in 4 overs) was the most successful bowler but his joy of getting three scalps was spoilt by Gaikwad with two back-to-back sixes -- one over long-off and other into the sightscreen.

The sixes over mid-wicket off left-arm seamers Akash Singh and Mustafizur were delightful as it landed at least 20 yards behind the ropes into the grass banks.

The Punekar is not someone who is muscular but a "strong core" (according to him) and a stable base allows him to maintain shape while going for the big shots as Royals found out on the day.

The manner in which he came down the track and lofted seamer Chetan Sakariya for an inside-out one-bounce boundary made it look as if he was tackling a spinner with enough time at his disposal.

There were a lot of boundaries in the arc between cover and mid-off region as his driving was majestic.

Gaikwad's sequence of scores since the resumption of IPL is 88, 38, 30, 45 and now 101 not out.

There hasn't been a single failure so far and his partnerships with Faf du Plessis (25) has been the cornerstone of CSK's good batting performance.

That none of their retired stars like Suresh Raina, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu, all IPL heavyweights in their own rights, haven't had much contribution with the bat, isn't affecting them primarily because of du Plessis and Gaikwad's power-packed starts.

On Saturday, they added 47 for the first wicket while they had conjured up 71 against RCB, 74 against KKR and 75 against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Tags

PTI Ruturaj Gaikwad Shivam Dube Yashasvi Jaiswal Mahendra Singh Dhoni Sanju Samson Abu Dhabi UAE Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Rajasthan Royals T20 Cricket Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Durand Cup 2021 Final: Local Favourites Mohammedan Sporting Face ISL Giants FC Goa

Durand Cup 2021 Final: Local Favourites Mohammedan Sporting Face ISL Giants FC Goa

Ronald Koeman Will Keep Job As Barcelona Coach: Joan Laporta

EPL: Chelsea Leave It Late To Beat 10-man Southampton, Everton Share Spoils At Manchester United

Ruturaj Gaikwad Reaches Maiden IPL Century With Stunning Six As CSK Toy With RR - WATCH

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day-Night Test: Puja Vastrakar Demands More Intent As India Women Chase Improbable Win

Mumbai Cricket Association To Handover Wankhede Hospitality Box To Sunil Gavaskar

Rohit Sharma Blames Batters For Mumbai Indians' Defeat Against Delhi Capitals In IPL 2021

Wrestling Worlds: Ravinder Loses In Quarterfinals As Indian Grapplers Disappoint In Oslo

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

Dubai Expo 2020

Dubai Expo 2020

Dancers Practice Garba Ahead Of Navratri Festival

Dancers Practice Garba Ahead Of Navratri Festival

Advertisement

More from Sports

IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Ashwin Help Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians By Four Wickets

IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Ashwin Help Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians By Four Wickets

SAFF Championship 2021: All The Matches Will Be Tough, Reckons India Football Captain Sunil Chhetri

SAFF Championship 2021: All The Matches Will Be Tough, Reckons India Football Captain Sunil Chhetri

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Pink Ball Test: India Dictate Terms On Day 3, Australia Trail By 234 Runs

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Pink Ball Test: India Dictate Terms On Day 3, Australia Trail By 234 Runs

Shivam Dube Scripts Stunning IPL 2021 Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings - Highlights

Shivam Dube Scripts Stunning IPL 2021 Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings - Highlights

Read More from Outlook

Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Aparna Pande / The Biden-Harris administration is serious because India is at the heart of the US response to its peer competition with China.

PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's comments came when he was replying to a question about the labour and farm laws and the government's refusal to roll-back the three contentious agriculture laws.

IPL 2021: Shivam Dube Scripts Stunning Win For RR Vs CSK

IPL 2021: Shivam Dube Scripts Stunning Win For RR Vs CSK

PTI / Chennai get a 'Royal' thrashing as Jaiswal, Dube fifties overshadow Gaikwad's hundred.

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Outlook Web Desk / A symbol of struggle, non-violence and wisdom -here's what Gandhi means to us, in the words of young and old.

Advertisement