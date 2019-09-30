Poshan
﻿
Shikhar Dhawan Taunts Pakistan, Cricket Star Jumps Into Political Rivalry

Speaking to India TV on their popular show 'Aap Ki Adalat', India national cricket team's Shikhar Dhawan said that if any outsider speaks against the country, he would certainly object to it, taking a dig at neighbors, Pakistan.

IANS 30 September 2019
In April this year, Shikhar Dhawan had lashed out at former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi for his comments on Kashmir.
2019-09-30T08:44:11+0530

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has slammed Pakistan for advising India on its internal affairs and has suggested the arch rivals to set their house in order first before commenting on others.

Speaking to India TV on their popular show 'Aap Ki Adalat', the left-hander said that if any outsider speaks against the country, he would certainly object to it.

"If someone says something about our country, of course, we will say stand up. We don't need outsiders to advice us. First fix things in your own country and then speak about others. There is a saying 'Jinke ghar kaanch ka hoh, woh dusro ke ghar pathar nahi phekte (People with glass houses, shouldn't throw stones)," Dhawan said.

In April this year, Dhawan had lashed out at former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi for his comments on Kashmir saying India does not need the advice of outsiders on Kashmir-related issues.

Meanwhile, Dhawan also backed under-fire young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, whose performace in the limited overs format has been criticised for his casual approach and poor shot selection.

"Rishabh is very talented and I am sure he will have a long career for India. He is trying hard. There are situations when you don't score, but then you learn from them. It happens with everyone and I'm sure he will learn from it," he added.

