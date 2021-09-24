Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Serie A: Napoli Extend Perfect Start With 4-0 Win Over Sampdoria

Chasing their first Italian league title since Diego Maradona led the Partenopei to their only championships in 1987 and 1990, Napoli returned to the top of the standings.

Napoli players celebrate after scoring a goal against Sampdoria during their Serie A match at the Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. | Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP

outlookindia.com
2021-09-24T14:36:13+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 2:36 pm

Five matches. Five wins. (More Football News)

Victor Osimhen scored twice, Hirving Lozano helped set up three goals and Napoli impressed in a 4-0 win at Sampdoria on Thursday to extend its perfect start to Serie A. 

Chasing its first Italian league title since Diego Maradona led the Partenopei to their only championships in 1987 and 1990, Napoli returned to the top of the standings, two points ahead of defending champion Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Sampdoria held Inter to a draw this month and was seen as a potential obstacle for Napoli but Luciano Spalletti's team controlled from the start.

Osimhen started things off when he pushed in a cross from Lorenzo Insigne at the far post, having already come close minutes earlier.

Passes from Lozano and Insigne set up Napoli's second for Fabian Ruiz from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Osimhen then needed only one touch to redirect a Lozano cross from the center of the area.

Lozano also had the assist when Piotr Zielinski pounded in another for Napoli, on a play started by the newly acquired midfielder André Anguissa, who is on loan from Fulham.

IMMOBILE EQUALIZER

Ciro Immobile converted a penalty in stoppage time to earn Lazio a 1-1 draw at Torino.

A header from Mark Pjaca had put Torino ahead in the 76th.

