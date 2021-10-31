Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 31, 2021
Serie A: Inter Milan Beat Udinese To Keep Pressure On Top

Udinese had a late goal by Gerard Deulofeu ruled out for offside in the buildup. It remained four points off the relegation zone.

Inter Milan's Joaquin Correa celebrates after scoring a goal against Udinese in Milan, Italy on October 31, 2021. | AP Photo

2021-10-31T23:00:46+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 31 Oct 2021, Updated: 31 Oct 2021 11:00 pm

Joaquín Correa scored twice as Inter Milan beat Udinese 2-0 on Sunday to keep up the pressure on the top two in Serie A. (More Football News)

Both Correa’s goals came in the second half, within eight minutes of each other, as Inter moved to within four points of Milan and Napoli.

Both were playing later, against very different opponents. Napoli visits relegation-threatened Salernitana, just before Milan’s match at title rival Roma.

Inter dominated from the start at San Siro with Nicolò Barella producing seven attempts in the first half as the Nerazzurri midfielder seemed determined to score.

However, it was Correa who gave Inter the lead on the hour mark. An Ivan Perišic dummy allowed Correa to get on the end of a pass from Alessandro Bastoni and he raced down most of the half before cutting past a defender and firing into the bottom left corner.

Inter almost doubled its lead seven minutes later but Udinese goalkeeper Marco Silvestri managed to deny Edin Dzeko at point-blank range and then Walace managed to block the follow-up attempt from Denzel Dumfries.

The Nerazzurri did get their second moments later and again it was Correa, this time with a shot into the top left corner after Dumfries had cut the ball back to him on the edge of the area.

Udinese had a late goal by Gerard Deulofeu ruled out for offside in the buildup. It remained four points off the relegation zone.

Associated Press (AP) Italy Football Serie A Inter Milan Sports
