Sergio Aguero To Leave Manchester City At End Of Season

Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, the club have confirmed. (More Football News)

Aguero is the club's record goalscorer with 257 goals and will bring to an end a glittering 10-year stint at the club when his contract expires in June.

He joined from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has gone on to cement his position as one of the club's greatest ever players.

The Argentina international has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five EFL Cups at City.

He is likely to win a fifth English top-flight crown this season, with City 14 points clear of second-placed Manchester United, while they will also contest next month's EFL Cup final with Spurs.

Aguero's 257 goals came in 384 appearances for City, with unquestionably his most famous strike coming against QPR in May 2012.

United looked set to seal the Premier League title on the final day of the season, but Aguero popped up deep into stoppage time to secure a 3-2 win and deliver City's maiden Premier League crown.

He became City's record scorer in November 2017 when he struck in a Champions League win over Napoli, breaking Eric Brook's 78-year record.

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak revealed a statue of Aguero has already been commissioned to stand alongside those of his former team-mates, David Silva and Vincent Kompany, outside the Etihad Stadium.

Al Mubarak told the club's official website: "Sergio's contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated. His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the club and maybe even in those who simply love football.

"This is not yet the moment for farewell words and speeches. There is still much to achieve in the remainder of the time we have with Sergio, and we look forward to his contributions to the challenges which lay ahead.

"We look forward to the opportunity to bid Sergio a fitting farewell at the end of the season."

Aguero – the Premier League's highest-scoring overseas player – has endured an injury-hit 2020-21.

He has made just 14 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals – the most recent of which came in a 3-0 win over Fulham earlier this month.

