Sergio Aguero Starts Against Leicester After Confirming Manchester City Exit

Sergio Aguero will start Manchester City's Premier League match at Leicester City after announcing this week he will end a 10-year association with the club at the end of this season. (More Football News)

Aguero, who joined City from Atletico Madrid for £38million in July 2011, is out of contract in June and a campaign beset by fitness problems on the back of meniscus surgery has led to a parting of ways being confirmed.

Nevertheless, the club's all-time record goalscorer still has time to embellish a glorious decade in English football as Pep Guardiola's league leaders hold an interest in four competitions.

Perhaps casting an eye towards Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund, Guardiola has made six changes to the City XI that booked an FA Cup semi-final spot through a 2-0 win over Everton last time out, with Benjamin Mendy among the starters.

Club captain Fernandinho is partnered in defensive midfield by Rodri, lending a robust look to a line-up seeking to avenge a 5-2 defeat at the Etihad Stadium back in September.

Former City forward Kelechi Iheanacho starts for the Foxes after penning a three-year contract extension.

Iheanacho is on a hot streak of seven goals in four games and was named Premier League player of the month for March.

Vardy, by contrast, is seeking to end an eight-game goal drought but netted a hat-trick in the win over Guardiola's men earlier this season – a result that made City's current 14-point advantage at the top of the Premier League impossible to envisage.

Our starting line-up for #LeiMci



Brought to you by @eToro — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 3, 2021

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine