April 03, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Sergio Aguero Starts Against Leicester After Confirming Manchester City Exit

Sergio Aguero Starts Against Leicester After Confirming Manchester City Exit

Manchester City announced Sergio Aguero will leave the club this week but the Argentina striker is back in their starting line-up

Omnisport 03 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Sergio Aguero Starts Against Leicester After Confirming Manchester City Exit
Sergio Aguero, who joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in July 2011, is out of contract in June
File Photo
Sergio Aguero Starts Against Leicester After Confirming Manchester City Exit
outlookindia.com
2021-04-03T21:56:28+05:30

Sergio Aguero will start Manchester City's Premier League match at Leicester City after announcing this week he will end a 10-year association with the club at the end of this season. (More Football News)

Aguero, who joined City from Atletico Madrid for £38million in July 2011, is out of contract in June and a campaign beset by fitness problems on the back of meniscus surgery has led to a parting of ways being confirmed.

Nevertheless, the club's all-time record goalscorer still has time to embellish a glorious decade in English football as Pep Guardiola's league leaders hold an interest in four competitions.

Perhaps casting an eye towards Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund, Guardiola has made six changes to the City XI that booked an FA Cup semi-final spot through a 2-0 win over Everton last time out, with Benjamin Mendy among the starters.

Club captain Fernandinho is partnered in defensive midfield by Rodri, lending a robust look to a line-up seeking to avenge a 5-2 defeat at the Etihad Stadium back in September.

Former City forward Kelechi Iheanacho starts for the Foxes after penning a three-year contract extension.

Iheanacho is on a hot streak of seven goals in four games and was named Premier League player of the month for March.

Vardy, by contrast, is seeking to end an eight-game goal drought but netted a hat-trick in the win over Guardiola's men earlier this season – a result that made City's current 14-point advantage at the top of the Premier League impossible to envisage.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Babar Azam Overtakes Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli To Share Massive World Record

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Sergio Aguero Football Manchester City Leicester City English Premier League (EPL) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos