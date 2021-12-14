Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Sergio Aguero, Barcelona And Argentina Forward, Set To Announce Retirement This Week: Reports

Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero was rushed to hospital after he complained of chest pains during his team’s 1-1 draw with Alaves in an in La Liga encounter on October 30. He had moved to Barca from Manchester City.

Sergio Aguero, Barcelona And Argentina Forward, Set To Announce Retirement This Week: Reports
Sergio Aguero has made only five appearances for Barcelona since his move from Manchester City and scored just once. | Twitter

Trending

Sergio Aguero, Barcelona And Argentina Forward, Set To Announce Retirement This Week: Reports
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T13:04:26+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 1:04 pm

Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero is set to announce his retirement from football in a press conference on Wednesday, according to reports. The 33-year-old Argentine was diagnosed with a heart arrhythmia since he was brought off after 41 minutes of his first start for Barcelona after suffering from chest pains. (More Football News)

Aguero, who signed for Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City this season, was taken to hospital after the draw against Alaves in October. Since his transfer, Aguero made only five appearances for Barcelona and scored only once in a defeat to arch-rivals Real Madrid.

He was recovering from a calf injury and only made his debut for the Catalan giants in October. Earlier last month, Aguero responded he was ‘remaining positive and making progress with his recovery’ after Spanish media reports indicated that he may have to retire.

Aguero is the fourth-highest goalscorer in Premier League history and also Manchester City’s all-time top scorer with 184 goals in 275 appearances. Aguero moved to City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and since then won five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and six League Cups during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

For the national team, Aguero scored 41 goals in 101 games and represented Argentina at three FIFA World Cups, He also helped them win the Copa America earlier this year. Meanwhile, Barcelona, the player’s agent and Aguero’s friend remained tight-lipped about his retirement plans.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

It is also learned that Barcelona are reportedly preparing a farewell ceremony for Aguero at the club premises for Wednesday.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Sergio Aguero Barcelona Football Argentina national football team FC Barcelona Retirement Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli To Sit Out Of One-Dayers Against South Africa – Reports

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli To Sit Out Of One-Dayers Against South Africa – Reports

Premier League 2021-22: Manchester United Vs Brentford Tie Postponed As Covid Cases Hit High

Ashes 2021-22 Live Streaming, AUS Vs ENG: James Anderson, Stuart Broad Set For Return - Watch Live

SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship: India Blank Hapless Sri Lanka 5-0 In Campaign Opener

BWF World Championships 2021: India’s HS Prannoy Survives NG Ka Long Angus Scare

PAK Vs WI: All-Round Pakistan Thump West Indies By 63 Runs In 1st T20I To Take 1-0 Lead In Series

UEFA Champions League, Round Of 16: Paris Saint-Germain To Face Real Madrid After Re-Draw

ISL 2021-22: Five-Star Hyderabad FC Thrash NorthEast United To Jump Into Second Spot

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Candlelight Vigil Held At Oting One Week After Nagaland Killings

Candlelight Vigil Held At Oting One Week After Nagaland Killings

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND: Quinton De Kock To Miss Tests Against India On Paternity Leave

SA Vs IND: Quinton De Kock To Miss Tests Against India On Paternity Leave

Mahela Jayawardene, Former Captain, Handed Bigger Responsibilities At Sri Lanka Cricket

Mahela Jayawardene, Former Captain, Handed Bigger Responsibilities At Sri Lanka Cricket

SA Vs IND Tests: KL Rahul Among Frontrunners To Replace Rohit Sharma As India's Vice-Captain

SA Vs IND Tests: KL Rahul Among Frontrunners To Replace Rohit Sharma As India's Vice-Captain

PAK Vs WI, 1st T20I: Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan Star As Pakistan Beat West Indies By 63 Runs - Highlights

PAK Vs WI, 1st T20I: Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan Star As Pakistan Beat West Indies By 63 Runs - Highlights

Read More from Outlook

Omicron | Should India Consider Booster Shots? What Experts Think

Omicron | Should India Consider Booster Shots? What Experts Think

Rakhi Bose / Even as research regarding the transmissibility and severity of the new variant, Omicron, continues, there has been a growing chorus for booster shots.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effcet saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Who Will Replace Rohit As India's Vice-Captain In South Africa?

Who Will Replace Rohit As India's Vice-Captain In South Africa?

Outlook Web Bureau / The names of KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin have cropped up to be Virat Kohli's deputy in South Africa during the Tests.

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

Advertisement