Sergio Aguero, Barcelona And Argentina Forward, Set To Announce Retirement This Week: Reports

Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero is set to announce his retirement from football in a press conference on Wednesday, according to reports. The 33-year-old Argentine was diagnosed with a heart arrhythmia since he was brought off after 41 minutes of his first start for Barcelona after suffering from chest pains. (More Football News)

Aguero, who signed for Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City this season, was taken to hospital after the draw against Alaves in October. Since his transfer, Aguero made only five appearances for Barcelona and scored only once in a defeat to arch-rivals Real Madrid.

He was recovering from a calf injury and only made his debut for the Catalan giants in October. Earlier last month, Aguero responded he was ‘remaining positive and making progress with his recovery’ after Spanish media reports indicated that he may have to retire.

Aguero is the fourth-highest goalscorer in Premier League history and also Manchester City’s all-time top scorer with 184 goals in 275 appearances. Aguero moved to City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and since then won five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and six League Cups during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

For the national team, Aguero scored 41 goals in 101 games and represented Argentina at three FIFA World Cups, He also helped them win the Copa America earlier this year. Meanwhile, Barcelona, the player’s agent and Aguero’s friend remained tight-lipped about his retirement plans.

It is also learned that Barcelona are reportedly preparing a farewell ceremony for Aguero at the club premises for Wednesday.