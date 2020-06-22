Serbian Olympic Shooter Bobana Momcilovic Velickovic Passes Away At 31

Multiple European champion in shooting sport Bobana Momcilovic Velickovic has passed away after a short and severe illness at the age of 31, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) announced on Monday. (More Sports News)

She participated in the Olympic Games twice, in London in 2012 and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, where she won seventh place. She was also a gold and silver medal winner in the World Cup competition.

Velickovic was born in Bor on January 25, 1990. She started practising shooting at the age of nine in her hometown.

In her last competition for the Serbian national team at the European championship in the 10m Air Pistol event in Wroclaw 2020, she was dominant in the individual competition. She made a great contribution to winning the team title, and with these two gold medals, she became one of the most successful participants in the competition.

Since 2010 and her debut in senior competition from eleven participation she qualified in the finals eight times. Beside three gold medals, she also won one bronze medal in Gyor in 2018.

"Although she left us too early, Bobana Momcilovic Velickovic made an indelible mark in the history of the Serbian and the European shooting sport," said ISSF.

"Our most sincere condolences to Bobana's family, friends and the shooting sport community of Serbia."