Second Super Over Is Needed To Decide Cricket World Cup Winner In Case Of Tie: Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has given his alternative rule to decide a winner, after a tie in Super Over. The former India batsman said that there should be a second Super Over, instead of the boundary count. England claimed their maiden Cricket World Cup title after defeating New Zealand in the final at Lord's on July 14. The hosts edged past on the basis of a superior boundary count, after a tie in the Super Over.

Speaking to 100mb, Sachin said, "I feel there should be another Super Over to decide the winner, instead of considering the number of boundaries scored by both teams. Not just in a World Cup final. Every game is important. Like in football, when teams go into extra time, nothing else matters."

Other than the superior boundary count rule, there was also an overthrow controversy in the final over when England should have been given five runs but were gifted six. In the final over of the chase, a throw from deep ricocheted off Stokes' bat to the boundary. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena awarded six runs; two run by batsmen (Stokes and Mark Wood) and four for the overthrow which went to the boundary. The decision somewhat tilted the game in England's favor, leading to a Super Over.

According to Fox Cricket, an ICC spokesperson responded to the controversy, stating, "The umpires take decisions on the field with their interpretation of the rules and we don't comment on any decisions as a matter of policy".

(IANS Inputs)