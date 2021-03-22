Scores Injured As Stand Collapses At National Kabaddi Championship In Telangana - WATCH VIDEO

The inaugural day of the 47th Junior National Kabaddi Championship in Telangana's Suryapet witnessed horrific scenes as one of the stands collapsed, leaving scores injured. (More Sports News)
According to reports, the incident took place during the opening ceremony of the event on Monday. All players and officials are safe.
Videos of the accident have since surfaced online, prompting angry reactions from social media users:
Shocking incident at the 47th Junior National Kabaddi Tournament#khelkabaddi #suryapet #juniornationals pic.twitter.com/HrNRhafbga— Khel Kabaddi (@KhelKabaddiNews) March 22, 2021
Several people have suffered injuries as a gallery collapsed in a stadium at a national-level Kabaddi tournament in Suryapet in Telangana. #SuryapetIncident #Telangana#SeveralInjured #GalleryCollapsed pic.twitter.com/iyadyvIIDX— Arbaaz The Great (@ArbaazTheGreat1) March 22, 2021
Sad thing happened just few hours back in our Suryapet TownðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¡ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂPavankalyan devoteeâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¡#VakeelSaabOnApril9th (@GabbarsingP) March 22, 2021
47 th kabaddi Tournament kosam ready chesina Artificial Stadium koolipoyindiðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ºðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥º
Nearly 400+ members severely injured ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£ pic.twitter.com/LEqmmWsU4r
Further reports claimed that three stands were built on the ground, each with a seating capacity of about 5000 people.
India Today reported that two people who are critical have been shifted to Hyderabad.
The tournament, with over 1500 participants from 29 states, was organised by the Telangana Kabaddi Association in association with the Kabaddi Association of Suryapet district.
Defending champions Sports Authority of India (SAI) were set to take on Bihar in the opening match in the Boys category.
