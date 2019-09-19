Saurabh Dubey Replaces Dhrushant Soni In India U-23 Cricket Team For Upcoming Bangladesh ODI Series

﻿
Dhrushant Soni, who was originally named in the squad, has been ruled out of the tournament due to a medical illness, a BCCI media release said. The India U-23 cricket team faces Bangladesh in Lucknow in their upcoming ODI series.

PTI 19 September 2019
Priyam Garg will be captaining the India U-23 team.
outlookindia.com
2019-09-19T13:09:37+0530

Left-arm medium pacer Saurabh Dubey was named as replacement for Dhrushant Soni in the India U-23 squad for the five-match One Day series against Bangladesh, starting in Lucknow, on Thursday.

Soni, who was originally named in the squad, has been ruled out of the tournament due to a medical illness, a BCCI media release said.

"The All-India Junior Selection Committee has named Saurabh Dubey as replacement for Dhrushant Soni in the India U-23 squad that is set to play a five-match one-day series against Bangladesh," it added.

India U-23 squad: Priyam Garg (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Madhav Kaushik, B R Sharath (wicket-keeper), Samarth Vyas, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Ritwik Roy Choudhary, Kumar Suraj, Atit Seth, Shubhang Hegde, Hrithik Shokeen, Saurabh Dubey, Arshdeep Singh, Ananta Saha, Harpreet Brar.

