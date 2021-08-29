August 29, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Sania Mirza, Christina McHale Lose Doubles Cleveland Final

Sania Mirza, Christina McHale Lose Doubles Cleveland Final

Sani Mirza and Christina McHale lost to Japanese pair Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in one hour and 24 minutes

PTI 29 August 2021, Last Updated at 2:23 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Sania Mirza, Christina McHale Lose Doubles Cleveland Final
Sania Mirza, left, of India, and Christina McHale, during the Tennis in the Land doubles championship match on August 28, 2021, in Cleveland.
Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP
Sania Mirza, Christina McHale Lose Doubles Cleveland Final
outlookindia.com
2021-08-29T14:23:16+05:30

Veteran Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina McHale ended runners-up at the WTA 250 event here after losing the title clash to top seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara. (More Tennis News)

Mirza and McHale lost the final 5-7 3-6 to the Japanese pair in one hour and 24 minutes.

Courtesy her first final of the season, Sania Mirza added 180 ranking points to her kitty and earned a prize money of USD 3,000.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

National Sports Day: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Launches Fit India Mobile App

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Sania Mirza Tennis Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos