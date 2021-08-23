August 23, 2021
Sania Mirza, Christina Mchale Enter Quarterfinals At Cleveland

The Indo-American pair triumphed in their women's doubles pre-quarterfinals 6-3 6-2 over the duo from Georgia and Romania on Sunday night

PTI 23 August 2021, Last Updated at 11:43 am
Doubles 'specialists' Sania Mirza is a winner of six Grand Slam titles.
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2021-08-23T11:43:37+05:30

India's Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale entered the quarterfinals of the Cleveland Championships with a straight sets win over Oksana Kalashnikova and Andreea Mitu Cleveland, USA. (More Tennis News)

The Indo-American pair triumphed in their women's doubles pre-quarterfinals 6-3 6-2 over the duo from Georgia and Romania on Sunday night.

Sania and her partner from the USA dominated the match thoroughly and never allowed their opponents a chance to stage a comeback after comfortably winning the first set.

The second set was no different as they won without breaking a sweat to progress into the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Outlook Videos