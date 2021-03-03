Sania Mirza-Andreja Klepac Pair Enter Semifinals Of Qatar Open

March 03, 2021
Sania and Andreja made short work of fourth seeds Anna Blinkova and Gabriela Dabrowski

PTI 03 March 2021
Sania Mirza and her partner Andreja Klepac have entered doubles semi-finals.
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Slovenian partner Andreja Klepac sailed into the women's doubles semifinals of the Qatar Open with a straight sets win over their rivals here on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

Sania and Andreja made short work of fourth seeds Anna Blinkova and Gabriela Dabrowski 6-2 6-0 to reach the last four round.

The Indo-Slovenian pair will next play top seeds Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

Krejcikova and Siniakova defeated Dutch duo of Kiki Bertens and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 4-6 6-4 13-11 in another quarterfinal duel.

Earlier, the Indo-Slovenian pair won 6-4 6-7(5) 10-5 against Nadiia Kichenok and Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine in the opening round of the WTA 500 tournament.

It was Sania's first match in 12 months and incidentally, it was at the Doha Open where she played last in February 2020 before the pandemic halted the tennis competitions across the world. Sania herself had recovered from COVID-19 in January this year.

