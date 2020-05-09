May 09, 2020
Poshan
Samuel Umtiti Injured In Second Session Of Barcelona Training Return

Samuel Umtiti injured his right calf during Barcelona's second training session since being allowed to return to club facilities

Omnisport 09 May 2020
Samuel Umtiti
Courtesy: Twitter (@FCBarcelona)
2020-05-09T22:00:10+0530

Samuel Umtiti suffered an injury in only the second day since Barcelona resumed training sessions at the Ciutat Esportiva.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News 

The centre-back sustained a problem to his right calf, the LaLiga leaders confirmed in a short statement.

Barca were back training on Friday after players and staff were given coronavirus tests to ensure it was safe for them to return.

On Saturday, players were separated across three pitches in order to undergo sessions while maintaining social distancing.

LaLiga teams have been granted permission to use training facilities again as part of gradual steps towards the planned resumption of the competition in June.

Barca were two points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table when the season was suspended indefinitely in March.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Omnisport Barcelona Football FC Barcelona Sports

