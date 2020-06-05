June 05, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Sami Khedira Dreaming Of Champions League Success With Juventus

Sami Khedira Dreaming Of Champions League Success With Juventus

Juventus last won the Champions League in 1996, but Sami Khedira believes they can end that drought.

Omnisport 05 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Sami Khedira Dreaming Of Champions League Success With Juventus
Sami Khedira, who arrived at Juventus in 2015, said he wanted to help deliver the Champions League trophy to Turin.
Getty Images
Sami Khedira Dreaming Of Champions League Success With Juventus
outlookindia.com
2020-06-05T14:30:57+0530

Sami Khedira believes he can realise a dream and win the Champions League with Juventus in the next few years.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

Juve have dominated Serie A with eight straight title wins, but their last success in Europe's premier club competition came in 1996.

The Italian giants were in the last 16 this season – losing the first leg of their tie away at Lyon 1-0 – when the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Khedira, who arrived at Juventus in 2015, said he wanted to help deliver the Champions League trophy to Turin.

"I won almost everything, but winning is like a drug, if you don't win a title for one year, the next year you try to win all kinds of titles," he said on Instagram on Thursday.

"My dream is to win the Champions League with Juventus. Almost three or four years ago, we were very close in the final against Real Madrid.

"I think we can win this title with Juventus in the next few years. In my opinion, this is not just my dream, but also that of every Juventini."

Khedira helped Madrid win the Champions League in 2014 among numerous other trophies with the LaLiga giants.

A World Cup winner with Germany in the same year, the midfielder remembers his time in Madrid fondly.

"It was awesome. I spent unforgettable moments there with many successes. We won all sorts of titles like the league, the cup, but also the Champions League," Khedira said.

"We had a very strong team with very strong characters. That's why I will never forget this great time and I am still a big fan of this big club.

"That's why: Hala Madrid!"

Next Story >>

Jan Oblak Determined To Help German Burgos Realise Champions League Dream With Atletico Madrid

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos