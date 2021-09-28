Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SAI Gives Promotions To 5 Tokyo Olympics Stars; Announces Grant For Late Ngangom Dingko Singh's Family

Ngangom Dingko Singh, Asian Games gold-medallist and an Arjuna award-winning boxer, aged 42, died of liver cancer in June this year.

SAI Gives Promotions To 5 Tokyo Olympics Stars; Announces Grant For Late Ngangom Dingko Singh's Family
Women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal and goalkeeper Savita Punia were given out-of-turn promotions by the Sports Authority of India | File Photo

Trending

SAI Gives Promotions To 5 Tokyo Olympics Stars; Announces Grant For Late Ngangom Dingko Singh's Family
outlookindia.com
2021-09-28T17:02:35+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 5:02 pm

Women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal and goalkeeper Savita Punia, along with Paralympic medal-winners Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar were given out-of-turn promotions by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Tuesday for their impressive performances in this year's Tokyo Games. (More Sports News)

Besides, hockey coach Piyush Dubey, who was part of the men's hockey team's support staff during the bronze-winning effort in Tokyo, was also offered a promotion. The decisions were taken during SAI's 55th Governing Body meeting.

Apart from this, SAI also decided to allocate a one-time grant of Rs 6.87 lakh to the family of former Asian Games gold-medallist and Arjuna award-winning late boxer Dingko Singh. Dingko, aged 42, died of liver cancer in June this year.

"Acknowledging the contribution of Late Dingko Singh to Indian Sports, an amount of Rs 6.87 lakhs has been approved as one-time grant to his family," SAI stated.

While Savita was promoted to coach from assistant coach, Rani and Dubey were made senior coaches. Rani and Savita were a part of the Indian squad that finished fourth at the Olympics.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Mariyappan, who won his second successive Paralympic medal in high jump in Tokyo, was promoted to chief coach from senior coach. Sharad, who was an assistant coach, was made coach for his bronze in Tokyo.

Among other decisions, the meeting also decided to start cadre restructuring of SAI and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) secretariat in a bid to strengthen the support system of sportspersons keeping in mind the 2024 and 2028 Olympics.

The restructuring emphasises on increasing the number of Sports Science experts, High Performance coaches and other professionals within SAI to achieve results through its National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs).

The SAI GB approved and ratified approximately 300 additional posts of scientific staff, including High Performance Analysts (138), High Performance Directors (23), Sports Medicine Doctors (23), Physiotherapists (93) and Masseur (104).

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Anurag Thakur Mariyappan Thangavelu Rani Rampal New Delhi Sports Authority of India (SAI) Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Tokyo Olympic Games India Sports Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Out Of Turn Land Allotment To Sourav Ganguly: Calcutta High Court Imposes 'Token Cost' On BCCI Chief

Out Of Turn Land Allotment To Sourav Ganguly: Calcutta High Court Imposes 'Token Cost' On BCCI Chief

RR Skipper Sanju Samson: Sharing Information With The Team On What's Working Well For Me

Women's Asian Cup Football: Iran Book Historic Ticket For India Finals

European Super League: UEFA Requests Removal Of Spanish Judge From Case

Raheem Sterling Conundrum: Indispensable For England, Yet Increasingly Overlooked By Manchester City

Women's ODI Rankings: Mithali Raj Dethroned; Jhulan Goswami Rises To Number Two

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Venkatesh Iyer Joins Party, Delhi Capitals In Dire Straits

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Rachael Haynes To Miss Remainder Of Series Due To Hamstring Injury

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Advertisement

More from Sports

‘Stressed’ Women’s Boxing High-Performance Director Raffaele Bergamasco To Fly Back To Italy

‘Stressed’ Women’s Boxing High-Performance Director Raffaele Bergamasco To Fly Back To Italy

World Team Chess Championship: Indian Women Beat Spain In Round 2

World Team Chess Championship: Indian Women Beat Spain In Round 2

UEFA Abandons Disciplinary Case Against Super League Rebels

UEFA Abandons Disciplinary Case Against Super League Rebels

David Warner All Set For Bitter Split With Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL?

David Warner All Set For Bitter Split With Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL?

Read More from Outlook

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Harish Manav / The announcement came days after Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed the Chief Minister of Punjab following the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh.

J&K: One Pak Militant Killed, Another Surrenders As Army Foils Infiltration Bid

J&K: One Pak Militant Killed, Another Surrenders As Army Foils Infiltration Bid

Naseer Ganai / The Army said Pakistan Army’s connivance in abetting infiltration continues as it is difficult to attempt crossing the Line of Control without the active support of local Pakistan military commanders.

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

Follow here live cricket scores and updates of KKR vs DC. Delhi Capitals are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Third Generation Apple Producers In Himachal Turn To Digital Solutions Amid Pandemic

Third Generation Apple Producers In Himachal Turn To Digital Solutions Amid Pandemic

Ashwani Sharma / Using digital gateways and portals, a group of young apple producers from Himachal Pradesh are selling fresh, nutritious and natural apple varieties directly to buyers without middlemen.

Advertisement