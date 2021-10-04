SAFF Football Championship: Full Schedule And Watch Live Streaming Of India's Matches

India will look to maintain their regional supremacy by winning a record-extending eighth South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship title in Male, Maldives. The Blue Tigers start their 2021 campaign with a mouth-watering clash against neighbours Bangladesh on Monday. (More Football News)

The Blue Tigers are the perennial favourites, winning seven times in the 12 previous editions. On four occasions, they were the runners-up and had finished third once (2003). This time, the Sunil Chhetri-led outfit will start as the obvious favourites.

In fact, Afghanistan's exit from SAFF means that India have one fewer title contender to worry about, leaving Bangladesh and hosts and defending champions Maldives as main rivals. But even Nepal can spring a surprise, as witnessed during the recent two-legged international friendly in the Himalayan kingdom.

In 2015, a resurgent Afghanistan left SAFF to join a more competitive but nascent Central Asian Football Association (CAFA). But before that, they had appeared in three successive finals, all against India.

Also, India have never gone winless in two successive editions. And Igor Stimac's men will be aware of the fact they lost to the Maldives 1-2 in the last edition's final.

Format

The 2021 edition follows a round-robin format with the top two moving to the final, scheduled for October 16. The five-team tournament began on Friday (October 1) with Nepal

and Bangladesh registering identical 1-0 wins over the Maldives and Sri Lanka respectively.

Pakistan, the original hosts of the 13th edition, were rendered ineligible to compete after the country's football body was sanctioned by FIFA. Bhutan pulled out of the tournament at the last minute, citing coronavirus pandemic.

India Schedule And Kick-off Times

October 4: Bangladesh vs India (IST 4.30 pm);

October 7: India vs Sri Lanka (IST 4.30 pm);

October 10: Nepal vs India (IST 9.30 pm);

October 13: India vs Maldives (IST 9.30 pm).

* Schedule and timings as per AIFF.

How To Watch

TV Channels: Eurosport/HD

Live Streaming: Discovery+

Elsewhere...

Bangladesh - T Sports;

Maldives - Yes TV

Sri Lanka - Football Sri Lanka TV

India Squads

Head coach Stimac announced a 23-man Indian squad on September 23. Udanta Kumam, who missed the friendlies against Nepal, is making a comeback; while Vishal Kaith was named among the three goalkeepers. But Dheeraj Moirangthem failed to make the cut. Defender Akash Mishra, midfielders Bipin Thounajam and Pronay Halder were also left out.

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith;

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Seriton Fernandes, Chinglensana Konsham, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai;

Midfielders: Udanta Kumam, Brandon Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Thounaojam, Glan Martins, Suresh Wangjam, Liston Colaco, Yasir Mohammad;

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary.