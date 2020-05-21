Sachin Tendulkar Would Have Scored Insane Number Of Runs In Virat Kohli Era: Shoaib Akhtar

Sachin Tendulkar is the gold standard of batting -- runs, technique, grace. You name it. He's the only batsman to score hundred hundreds in international cricket. That pretty much sums up everything. But that was in a different era. (More Cricket News)

The so-called millennials have little clue how it was like to be enamoured by the 'God of Cricket'. Now, they have their own heroes, and often wonder how the 'Little Master' would have fared in the current era of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

Well, Shoaib Akhtar, the legendary Pakistan bowler who delivered the fastest delivery in cricket, believes that the Indian great would have scored ‘1,30,000’ runs if he played in the current era. That's astronomical. Tendulkar is the only batsman to have scored more than 30,000 (34357) runs in international cricket.

Akhtar shared many memories with Tendulkar, some good and some bad. But the Pakistan legend sure knows the level at which Tendulkar operated and the opponents the former India captain faced during hir fabled career.

Tendulkar made his India debut as a sixteen-year-old against a fearsome Pakistan bowling attack which includes the likes of Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. After surviving that Test by fire in 1989, Tendulkar over the course of the next 24 years, he mastered the world - becoming the most prolific scorer and also the player synonymous to cricket itself.

"Tendulkar batted in the toughest era of cricket. If he had to get the chance now, he may hit more than 1.30 lakh runs. So, it's not good to make a comparison between Sachin and Kohli," Akhtar told Cricket Pakistan.

Kohli already has 70 international tons and 21901 runs. But the 31-year-old will need special something to surpass Tendulkar's numbers.

Can you compare players from different eras. Certainly not. This is a business fraught with dangers. Because, they live in different times, and competed in different conditions.

It's really not fair to compare players from the 1990s against the current lot, who are powered by the 'history' and when there are so many things to consider, including evolution.