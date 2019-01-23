Sachin Tendulkar Wants Cricket In Olympics, Even If In A Shorter Format

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar continued to push for cricket's inclusion in the Olympics saying that featuring the game in the quadrennial event will make it more global.

"Being a cricketer, I will say that the game needs to be globalised, without any doubt," Tendulkar said at the Mumbai launch of the book 'Dipa Karmakar - The Small Wonder' when asked for his thoughts on cricket in the Olympic Games.

"Some-time ago, I was there at the 2016 Rio Olympics. I also spoke to Mr Thomas Bach (IOC President), and told him that I feel cricket should be included (in the Olympics)."

Tendulkar also feels other teams need to be given ample time to prepare if cricket is included in the Olympics.

"When cricket is included, one needs to give enough time for the rest of the teams to prepare," he said.

"He (Bach) was under the impression, five days how can we ... cricket is one of those few sports where there are multiple versions -- One Day, T20, T10, by the time they (IOC) introduce cricket in the Olympics, -- it might be 5 overs or whatever.

"But I think, the game (cricket) should be there (in the Olympics), being a cricketer I would want that to happen. I am looking forward to it, without any doubt," said the legendary batsman, who has a plethora of records to his name.

(With PTI inputs)