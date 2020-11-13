November 13, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Sachin Tendulkar Donates Medical Equipment To Assam Hospital

Sachin Tendulkar Donates Medical Equipment To Assam Hospital

Sachin Tendulkar's foundation has also helped in providing nutrition and education to tribal communities in Madhya Pradesh and this initiative will also help a lot of underprivileged communities in the North East

PTI 13 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Sachin Tendulkar Donates Medical Equipment To Assam Hospital
Sachin Tendulkar
File Photo
Sachin Tendulkar Donates Medical Equipment To Assam Hospital
outlookindia.com
2020-11-13T18:10:58+05:30

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has donated medical equipment to a charitable hospital in Assam, a move will benefit over 2,000 children coming from underprivileged families. (More Cricket News)

Tendulkar, who is also the 'Goodwill ambassador of UNICEF', has donated equipment required in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to the Makunda hospital located in Assam's Karimganj district.

Tendulkar's foundation has also helped in providing nutrition and education to tribal communities in Madhya Pradesh and this initiative will also help a lot of underprivileged communities in the North East.

Dr Vijay Anand Isamael, Paediatric Surgeon, Makunda Hospital thanked the legendary batsman for the aid stating:" The grant from the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation with support from Ekam Foundation will help us to provide better services at low costs to the poor people who come in large numbers in this area."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL Is Ready For Expansion, Says Batting Great Rahul Dravid

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Sachin Tendulkar Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos