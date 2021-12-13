Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
SA Vs IND: Quinton De Kock To Miss Tests Against India On Paternity Leave

South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is likely to miss the last two Test matches against India at home as his wife Sasha is expecting to give birth to her first child in early January. The first Test starts on December 26.

Either Kyle Verreynne or Ryan Rickelton is likely to replace Quinton de Kock in the South African side against India in the Test series. | ICC

2021-12-13T22:16:09+05:30
Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 10:16 pm

South Africa’s wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock is set to miss the third Test of the upcoming series against India due to the birth of his first child. According to reports, De Kock’s wife Sasha is expected to give birth to a child in early January, and given the bio-bubble and other restrictions in place, he might miss the second game as well. (More Cricket News)

South Africa are due to host India in a three-match Test series beginning December 26 at Centurion. The second Test is scheduled to start on January 3 in Johannesburg, while the final match is slated for a January 11 start in Cape Town. The teams will then play three one-day internationals. Either Kyle Verreynne or Ryan Rickelton is likely to replace De Kock.

South Africa’s selection convener Victor Mpitsang expects De Kock ‘to miss the last Test’, according to the report. De Kock last featured for South Africa at the T20 World Cup in the UAE, where he pulled out of their second group game following a Cricket South Africa (CSA) directive to take a knee in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

Meanwhile, just few hours back, India vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the Test series against South Africa. The right-handed opener suffered a left hamstring injury, as stated by the BCCI in a press statement. He was also hit on the glove during a net session on Sunday while taking throwdowns from specialist Raghu.

