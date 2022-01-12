Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
SA Vs IND, ODI Series: Jayant Yadav Replaces Washington Sundar; Navdeep Saini Cover For Mohammed Siraj

Washington Sundar was supposed to travel to Cape Town with the ODI members on Wednesday and join the rest of the squad ahead of the ODI series starting January 19th.

Washington Sundar tested positive for coronavirus. | Courtesy: BCCI

2022-01-12T17:17:59+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 5:17 pm

The Indian selectors on Wednesday named all-rounder Jayant Yadav as Washington Sundar's replacement in the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against South Africa. Sundar has been ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19 during the camp in Bengaluru.

The selectors also added fast bowler Navdeep Saini to the ODI squad as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj, who is still recovering from his hamstring injury that he sustained in the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Sundar, 22, was supposed to travel to Cape Town with the ODI members on Wednesday and join the rest of the squad ahead of the ODI series starting January 19th. But the Tamil Nadu all-rounder tested positive for the virus.

The ODI series against South Africa begins in Paarl on January 19. The second ODI is scheduled at the same venue on January 21, following which the team will travel to Cape Town for the series finale.

Check the updated India squad for the ODI series:

KL Rahul (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

