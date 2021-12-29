Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND: Lead Of 350-400 Runs Enough For India To Go For Kill In 1st Test, Feels Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul on Day 2 of the first Test match has given India an upper hand against South Africa. South Africa were bowled out for 197 in reply to India's first innings total of 327.

SA Vs IND: Lead Of 350-400 Runs Enough For India To Go For Kill In 1st Test, Feels Mohammed Shami
Indian players congratulate Mohammed Shami after the dismissal of South Africa's Keegan Petersen on Day 3 of the first Test match in Centurion on Tuesday. | AP

Trending

SA Vs IND: Lead Of 350-400 Runs Enough For India To Go For Kill In 1st Test, Feels Mohammed Shami
outlookindia.com
2021-12-29T09:59:51+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 9:59 am

Pacer Mohammed Shami feels that a lead of 350-400 runs in the second innings and at least three to four sessions will be enough for India to take a hit at the South Africa batters for a well-deserved win in the ongoing first Test match in Centurion. (More Cricket News)

Replying to India’s first innings total of 327, South were all out for 197, thanks to Shami’s 5/44 and two wickets each from Jasprit Bumrah (2/16) and Shardul Thakur (2/51). India have taken a crucial lead of 146 runs. (HIGHLIGHTS)

“A lead of 146 is fine but two days are still left. We have to bat for the better part of tomorrow and if we can make around 250 (in second innings) and the lead is close to 400, then we can give them four sessions or maybe a bit more,” Shami said after the game.

“But that depends on captain but a minimum of 350 to 400 runs will be required for sure,” Shami said. The 31-year-old’s sixth five-for in Tests also brought up a personal milestone of 200 wickets and put India in complete control.

Shami also stated that India’s world-class pace attack should always rest ‘only and only’ with its playing members. “Indian pace bowling is a formidable one because each and every member has worked hard and achieved it all with their sheer hardwork,” said Shami.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

“They have created their own little units (niche) for themselves and yes they are the ones who have put in immense amount of hardwork in the last 6-7 years. They are here on their own,” Shami gave a detailed and loaded answer without naming anyone.

“Yes, credit goes to support staff. They support your skill but it’s not fair that you take any particular name. What you should see is what kind of effort that these boys have put in and I give credit to boys who have put in the effort,” Shami was very clear about what he felt.

For Shami, if someone is playing at this level, he should learn to adapt. “Test match isn't any rocket science. If you are a Test level bowler, you should know your lengths and also have an idea of conditions and adapt accordingly,” he added. 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Mohammed Shami Jasprit Bumrah Shardul Thakur Johannesburg Cricket India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team India Vs South Africa Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

USA Vs IRE: Covid-19 Forces Cancellation Of United States Versus Ireland ODI Cricket Series

USA Vs IRE: Covid-19 Forces Cancellation Of United States Versus Ireland ODI Cricket Series

Liverpool Vs Leicester City, Premier League 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp’s Men Lose Ground In Title Race

ISL 2021-22: Bartholomew Ogbeche Hits Brace As Hyderabad FC Thrash Odisha FC 6-1

Yearender: Transforming Fandom, 2021 Has Been The Year Of Sports NFTs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: Mohammed Shami Puts India In Driver's Seat Against South Africa

IND Vs SA, 1st Test: Mohammed Shami Breaks Ravichandran Ashwin's Record En Route To 200 Wickets

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni, Wriddhiman Saha's Record, Fastest To 100 Dismissals

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Mohammed Shami Beauty Bamboozles Aiden Markram - WATCH

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Injury Scare, Pacer Leaves Field With Sprain

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Injury Scare, Pacer Leaves Field With Sprain

Australian Open 2022: Dominic Thiem Pulls Out With Serious Wrist Injury

Australian Open 2022: Dominic Thiem Pulls Out With Serious Wrist Injury

ISL 2021-22: Winless East Bengal Part Ways With Head Coach Jose Manuel Diaz

ISL 2021-22: Winless East Bengal Part Ways With Head Coach Jose Manuel Diaz

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan’s Juan Ferrando Vows To Put Emotions Aside Vs Old Club FC Goa

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan’s Juan Ferrando Vows To Put Emotions Aside Vs Old Club FC Goa

Read More from Outlook

Yearender 2021 | Prashant Kishor: A Year of Supreme Satisfaction

Yearender 2021 | Prashant Kishor: A Year of Supreme Satisfaction

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s successes can largely be attributed to a ‘stalemate in the Indian political scene.’

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Seema Guha / Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad, Suresh Kumar over the open call for violence against Muslims in an event in Haridwar.

Transforming Fandom, 2021 Has Been The Year Of Sports NFTs

Transforming Fandom, 2021 Has Been The Year Of Sports NFTs

Ankit Wadhwa / Sports NFTs are becoming a rage. If it’s NBA and NFL in the USA, cricket is catching the imagination of digital collectors who love to buy, brag and bargain.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement