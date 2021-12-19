Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND: India’s Cheteshwar Pujara Banks On Fast Bowlers In Tests Against South Africa

The Indian cricket team arrived in South Africa on December 16. Cheteshwar Pujara believes 10 days are enough for preparation ahead of the Boxing Day Test match in Centurion. India will play three Test matches vs SA.

SA Vs IND: India’s Cheteshwar Pujara Banks On Fast Bowlers In Tests Against South Africa
Umesh Yadav will be one of the vital cogs in the Indian pace attack against South Africa in Tests. | BCCI Twitter

Trending

SA Vs IND: India’s Cheteshwar Pujara Banks On Fast Bowlers In Tests Against South Africa
outlookindia.com
2021-12-19T12:08:17+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 12:08 pm

Senior India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is confident that his team’s fast bowling unit will keep up the good work and get 20 wickets in every Test match in the upcoming series against South Africa, starting December 26 in Johannesburg. (More Cricket News)

The Indian team has already started its skills training with all the premier batters having a quality net session on Saturday.

“Our fast bowlers are our strength and I hope that they will be able to utilise these conditions and give us 20 wickets in every Test match. They have been the difference between the two sides whenever we have played abroad,” Pujara told local media.

“If you look at the Australia series, even if you look at the England series, we have done exceptionally well as a bowling unit and I am sure that will be the case even in South Africa,” said the veteran of 92 Tests and 6589 runs.

The pacers have played a key role in India's success in abroad series in the recent past. There aren’t any practice games due to the cramped schedule and the scare of new COVID-19 variant Omicron has already led to the tour being shortened and the four T20 matches being postponed for a later date.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

“The good thing is we played a couple of Test matches in India,” Pujara said. “So most of the guys are in touch, and when it comes to preparation, the support staff has been excellent. They have been supporting us well and we have five or six days more before we head into the first Test,” he added, referring to head coach Rahul Dravid and his team.

India arrived in the Rainbow Nation on December 16 and Pujara believes that 10 days is good enough time to get ready for the Boxing Day Test at the Centurion.

“I am sure there is enough time for us to prepare and guys are looking forward to this series. This is the best opportunity for us to win our first series in South Africa. So all of us are looking forward to it,” he added.

Bio-bubble comes with its own set of challenges but it does bring the team closer, reckons the veteran from Rajkot.

“Sometimes I feel bio-bubble helps the team environment where you end up spending more time with the team players, you are in the team room, you are having more team dinners together, so overall I feel sometimes it helps the team environment but yes, there are some challenges as well. You are not allowed to go out, you cannot explore the country,” said the right-hander.

However, in these tough times, Pujara understands the privileges of being able to carry on with his profession in a secured environment.

“So there are restrictions as well but at the same time you are getting to play some cricket and that's the most important thing being a cricketer. We want to play some cricket and we are able to play cricket even in a bio-secure bubble, so that helps,” he signed off.

Tags

PTI Cheteshwar Pujara Rahul Dravid Johannesburg Cricket India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team India Vs South Africa Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ashes Hit By Covid As Journalist Who Interviewed Dawid Malan Tests Positive

Ashes Hit By Covid As Journalist Who Interviewed Dawid Malan Tests Positive

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Move To Second Place After Thrilling Draw Against FC Goa

Live Streaming Of BWF World Championships 2021 Final: Kidambi Srikanth Aims For Historic Gold - Watch live

Premier League 2021-22: Racism Allegation Mars Arsenal’s 4-1 Victory Over Leeds United

Barcelona Vs Elche, La Liga 2021-22: Late Nico Gonzalez Strike Give Barca Much-Needed Win

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores: Australia Declare Second Innings At 230/9, Set England 468 Runs To Win

BWF World Championships 2021: Srikanth Kidmabi Survives Lakshya Sen Test To Enter Final

ISL 2021-22: Former Champions Chennaiyin FC Beat Odisha FC, Move To Third

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Take Complete Control On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Take Complete Control On Day 3

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from Sports

Kidambi Srikanth Beats Lakshya Sen In Semis, First Indian Male To Enter World Championships Final -- Highlights

Kidambi Srikanth Beats Lakshya Sen In Semis, First Indian Male To Enter World Championships Final -- Highlights

Aston Villa Vs Burnley Postponed As Premier League Grapples With COVID Outbreak

Aston Villa Vs Burnley Postponed As Premier League Grapples With COVID Outbreak

Srihari Nataraj Registers Best Indian Performance In World Swimming Championships

Srihari Nataraj Registers Best Indian Performance In World Swimming Championships

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 2nd Test: Day 3 Stats Highlights Feat. Joe Root, Jos Buttler

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 2nd Test: Day 3 Stats Highlights Feat. Joe Root, Jos Buttler

Read More from Outlook

Harry And The Bihari: Return Of The Native

Harry And The Bihari: Return Of The Native

Ashwani Kumar / Niti Aayog’s prognosis is timely but it has missed the larger picture of irreversible social revolution in Bihar.

Man Beaten To Death In Golden Temple: Leaders React In Aftermath

Man Beaten To Death In Golden Temple: Leaders React In Aftermath

Outlook Web Desk / See what Arvind Kejriwal, Charanjit Singh Channi, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, other political leaders and the police have to say on the incident of a man being beaten to death in Golden Temple.

Kidambi Srikanth Aims To Be First Indian Man To Win A World Badminton Singles Title

Kidambi Srikanth Aims To Be First Indian Man To Win A World Badminton Singles Title

Koushik Paul / Srikanth fought back to beat Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in the men's singles semifinal at BWF World Championships 2021 on Saturday.

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Manash Ghosh / HD Deve Gowda remembers AB Vajpapayee, with whom he differed on many issues, with fondness and recalls a time when he offered support to save the Gowda govt at the centre.

Advertisement