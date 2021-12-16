Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND: Indian Cricketers Land In Johannesburg For South Africa Series

'Touchdown South Africa,' the BCCI posted on its official Twitter handle along with pictures of team members, including Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer among others.

SA Vs IND: Indian Cricketers Land In Johannesburg For South Africa Series
India head coach checks his phone upon reaching Johannesburg on December 16, 2021. | Courtesy: Twitter (@BCCI)

Trending

SA Vs IND: Indian Cricketers Land In Johannesburg For South Africa Series
outlookindia.com
2021-12-16T19:30:39+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 7:30 pm

The Indian cricket team, led by skipper Virat Kohli, landed in Johannesburg on Thursday for the three-match Test series against South Africa, beginning December 26 at Centurion. (More Cricket News)

"Touchdown South Africa," the BCCI posted on its official Twitter handle along with pictures of team members, including Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer among others.

The Kohli-led Test side had departed from Mumbai for the tour that also includes three ODIs in January.

Given the threat posed by the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the tour's T20 matches have been postponed for now and the two teams will stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the series.

Star opener and newly-appointed white ball captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out after sustaining a left hamstring injury during a training session in Mumbai.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

He was replaced by talented Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal.

The side's build-up to the series has been marred by controversies surrounding captaincy and the issue snowballed into a major controversy on Wednesday when Kohli said that the Board's assertion of trying to stop him from giving up T20 captaincy was "inaccurate."

He stepped down as T20 captain after the disastrous World Cup campaign in the UAE and was subsequently removed as ODI captain earlier this month.

While the series-opener will be hosted by Centurion, the other two Tests will be played at Johannesburg and Cape Town respectively.

The Test team's vice captain is yet to be announced after Rohit's injury. He had replaced a woefully out of form Ajinkya Rahane.

Tags

PTI Virat Kohli Johannesburg South Africa Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Australia Dominate England On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Australia Dominate England On Day 1

Moments That Turned The Tide In India’s Favour During the 1983 World Cup

Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Bitter Rivals India, Pakistan Renew Hockey Rivalry

BCCI Will Deal With Virat Kohli's Comments On Captaincy, Says Sourav Ganguly

PAK Vs WI, 3rd T20, Live Cricket Scores: Pakistan (41/0) Chase 208 To Clean Sweep Windies

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Mercedes Withdraws Appeal Of Formula 1 Season Finale

BWF World Championships 2021: Another Easy Win For PV Sindhu, Meets Tai Tzu In Quarters

Indian Cricket’s Captaincy Controversy: Sunil Gavaskar Blames Virat Kohli’s 'Choice Of Words'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Tearful Sergio Aguero Announces Retirement For Health Reasons

Tearful Sergio Aguero Announces Retirement For Health Reasons

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Dominant Australia Reach 221/2 On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Dominant Australia Reach 221/2 On Day 1

Ministers Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

Ministers Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

Advertisement

More from Sports

Indian Cricket’s Captaincy Controversy: Kapil Dev Says Virat Kohli’s Timing Not Right

Indian Cricket’s Captaincy Controversy: Kapil Dev Says Virat Kohli’s Timing Not Right

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F1 Controversy: FIA To Review Season-Ending Finale For Future Lessons

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F1 Controversy: FIA To Review Season-Ending Finale For Future Lessons

SAFF Under-19 Women’s Championship: Priyangka Devi Brace Hands India Victory Over Bhutan

SAFF Under-19 Women’s Championship: Priyangka Devi Brace Hands India Victory Over Bhutan

PAK Vs WI: Five More West Indies Players Test Positive For Coronavirus, Series In Doubt

PAK Vs WI: Five More West Indies Players Test Positive For Coronavirus, Series In Doubt

Read More from Outlook

BCCI Will Deal With Kohli's Comments On Captaincy: Ganguly

BCCI Will Deal With Kohli's Comments On Captaincy: Ganguly

Outlook Web Bureau / Kohli, during his pre-departure press conference ahead of the South Africa tour, said that he was never asked to stay on as T20 skipper by the BCCI, a claim which was made by Ganguly.

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Outlook Web Desk / Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is the 42nd Mayor of Los Angeles has been nominated to be the US Ambassador to India. Who is Garcetti and what are his thoughts about India?

Ashes, 2nd Test: Australia Finish Day 1 At 221/2

Ashes, 2nd Test: Australia Finish Day 1 At 221/2

Koushik Paul / Superb knocks from David Warner (95) and Marnus Labuschagne (95*) help Australia dominate Day 1 of the second Ashes 2021-22 Test in Adelaide. Get highlights of AUS v ENG second Test.

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Harish Manav / As parties start preparing for the upcoming elections in Punjab, the recent repeal of the Farm Laws seems do have had any effect so far on BJP's popularity in the state.

Advertisement