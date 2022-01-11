Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Toils Hard To Save India, Hits His 2nd Slowest Fifty

Virat Kohli, who missed the second Test due to a back spasm, returned to lead India in the third and final Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town. And he's playing a captain's knock.

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Toils Hard To Save India, Hits His 2nd Slowest Fifty
India captain Virat Kohl watches the ball sail of the boundary on day 1 of the the third and final Test against South Africa and India in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. | AP Photo

Trending

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Toils Hard To Save India, Hits His 2nd Slowest Fifty
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T20:19:11+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 8:19 pm

India captain Virat Kohli waged an individual wage on Day 1 of the third and final Test against South Africa Tuesday as the visitors struggled to cope against a fiery pace attack.

Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

Kohli, who missed the second Test due to a back spasm, won the toss and elected to bat first at Newlands, Cape Town. India then found themselves losing wickets at regular intervals.

At the time of filing the report, India were 192/6 in 66 overs with Kohli unbeaten on 71 off 178 balls. The 33-year-old hasn't hit an international century in more than two years.

READ: Kohli Given Not Out Despite Spike On UltraEdge - Here’s Why

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Kohli, in the process, hit his second-slowest half-century in terms of balls faced. He reached the mini-milestone in 158 balls, which is 14 balls faster than his slowest in Test cricket -- in 171 balls against England in Nagpur in the 2012-13 season.

The innings also witnessed the right-handed batter hit a rare six, off Kagiso Rabada.

For the record, Kohli scored his last international century, his 70t, against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on November, 23 in 2019.

India are chasing their first-ever Test series win in South Africa. They won the series opener by 113 runs, then the Proteas hit back with a seven-wicke win in the second Test to level the series 1-1.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Cape Town Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Defiant Virat Kohli Lead India's Fightback — Tea Report

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Defiant Virat Kohli Lead India's Fightback — Tea Report

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli Given Not Out Despite Spike On UltraEdge - Here’s Why

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Rare Sight As Virat Kohli Hits Kagiso Rabada For A Six — WATCH

IPL 2022: BCCI Officially Approves Lucknow, Ahmedabad Franchises As Two New Teams

National Youth Festival: PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Inaugurate 25th Edition

SA Vs IND: Washington Sundar Tests Positive For COVID-19, In Doubt For ODI Series

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara Steady India - Lunch Report

AFC Women's Asian Cup: India Announce 23-member Squad, Ngangom Bala Devi Misses Out

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Advertisement

More from Sports

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Confirmed As No.1 Seed After Court Battle

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Confirmed As No.1 Seed After Court Battle

Chris Morris, South African All-rounder, Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

Chris Morris, South African All-rounder, Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

Indian Premier League Title Rights: Tata Group, Not Dream11, To Replace Vivo From IPL 2022

Indian Premier League Title Rights: Tata Group, Not Dream11, To Replace Vivo From IPL 2022

WI Vs IRE Second ODI Postponed After Two New COVID Cases In Ireland Camp

WI Vs IRE Second ODI Postponed After Two New COVID Cases In Ireland Camp

Read More from Outlook

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, which is one of India’s biggest hospitals for dedicated facilities for Covid-19 patients, hasn’t received a single Omicron-confirmed patient to date which required oxygen support.

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Ankit Kumar Singh / Current Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seems to be gaining political mileage by denying the world's No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic entry in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Madhuparna Roy Sukul / Small loans and no paperwork make BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes an attractive choice, but know that they are riddled with risks for the indisciplined borrower

Advertisement