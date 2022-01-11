SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Toils Hard To Save India, Hits His 2nd Slowest Fifty

India captain Virat Kohli waged an individual wage on Day 1 of the third and final Test against South Africa Tuesday as the visitors struggled to cope against a fiery pace attack.

Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

Kohli, who missed the second Test due to a back spasm, won the toss and elected to bat first at Newlands, Cape Town. India then found themselves losing wickets at regular intervals.

At the time of filing the report, India were 192/6 in 66 overs with Kohli unbeaten on 71 off 178 balls. The 33-year-old hasn't hit an international century in more than two years.

READ: Kohli Given Not Out Despite Spike On UltraEdge - Here’s Why

Kohli, in the process, hit his second-slowest half-century in terms of balls faced. He reached the mini-milestone in 158 balls, which is 14 balls faster than his slowest in Test cricket -- in 171 balls against England in Nagpur in the 2012-13 season.

The innings also witnessed the right-handed batter hit a rare six, off Kagiso Rabada.

For the record, Kohli scored his last international century, his 70t, against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on November, 23 in 2019.

India are chasing their first-ever Test series win in South Africa. They won the series opener by 113 runs, then the Proteas hit back with a seven-wicke win in the second Test to level the series 1-1.