Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Becomes Sixth Indian To Take 100 Catches

India captain Virat Kohli took 45 catches in 87 innings of 44 Test matches at home while he held 55 catches in 101 innings of 55 Test matches away from home.

Virat Kohli, left, became the sixth Indian to complete 100 catches in Test cricket. | AP Photo

2022-01-12T19:55:24+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 7:55 pm

Virat Kohli became the sixth Indian and 39th fielder overall to complete a century of catches in Tests. The Indian skipper, achieved this feat, in the 188th innings of the 99th Test match by holding Temba Bavuma off Mohammed Shami in South Africa’s first innings on the second day of the third and final Test match at Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday (January 12).

3rd Test Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

Rahul Dravid who took 210 catches in 301 innings of 164 Tests matches, holds the record of the highest number of catches in Tests. He took 209 catches in 299 innings of 163 Test matches for India while he held one catch in two innings of the sole Test match for World XI against Australia.

Virat Kohli took 45 catches in 87 innings of 44 Test matches at home while he held 55 catches in 101 innings of 55 Test matches away from home.

The 33-year-old took three catches against New Zealand at Hyderabad in August 2012 and against Bangladesh at Kolkata in November 2019 which is his best performance in an innings.

MOST CATCHES BY INDIAN FIELDERS IN TESTS
(Player - M - I - Ct - Best)

Rahul Dravid - 164 - 301 - 210 - 3 catches;
Venkat Sai Laxman - 134 - 248 - 135 - 4 - catches;
Sachin Tendulkar - 200 - 366 - 115 - 3 - catches;
Sunil Gavaskar - 125 - 216 - 108 - 3 catches;
Mohammed Azharuddin - 99 - 177 - 105 - 5 catches;
Virat Kohli - 99 - 188 - 100 - 3 catches. 

