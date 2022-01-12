Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Umesh Yadav Cleans Up Keshav Maharaj With A Beauty — WATCH

Umesh Yadav has so far played his part in India's bid to win their first-ever Test series win in South Africa. Replacing fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj, Yadav took two wickets on Day 2 of the series-deciding third Test.

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Umesh Yadav Cleans Up Keshav Maharaj With A Beauty — WATCH
A thing of beauty! Keshav Mararaj's middle stump goes for a walk, with some help from Umesh Yadav. | Composite: Twitter Screengrabs

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Umesh Yadav Cleans Up Keshav Maharaj With A Beauty — WATCH
2022-01-12T20:06:14+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 8:06 pm

After missing the first two Test matches against South Africa, India pacer Umesh Yadav returned to the playing XI as injured Mohammed Siraj's replacement for the Cape Town clash. And the 34-year-old made his presence felt with two early wickets in the Proteas' first innings on Day 2 at Newlands.

3rd Test Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

After managing 223 runs in their first innings, India needed early wickets. Jasprit Bumrah struck in the fifth over to remove Proteas skipper Dean Elgar late on Day 1. The Mumbai pacer then gave India a bright start on Day 2 by getting the wicket of Aiden Markram.

Then Yadav took over and got the wickets of nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj and Rassie van der Dussen, thus breaking two crucial stands of 67 and 42 runs.

But the stand-out wicket was that of Marahaj in the 21st over. The nightwatchman was proving more than a capable bat, surviving more than 40 deliveries. But Yadav produced an unplayable delivery to get rid of Maharaj.

With a hint of movement, the ball nipped back to breach Maharaj's defence. And it sent the middle stump flying. Watch it here:

Earlier, at the toss, India captain Virat Kohli explained why the team he chose Yadav ahead of more experienced Ishant Sharma for the match.

"Umesh has been very potent with the ball recently, very handy in the field and with the bat as well. It was a tough decision to choose between the two," said Kohli.

India are chasing their maiden Test series win in South Africa. India won the first Test by 113 runs then lost the second by seven wickets.

Umesh Yadav Keshav Maharaj Cape Town Cricket India Vs South Africa
