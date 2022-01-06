Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: KL Rahul Hints At Virat Kohli's Return, Says Skipper 'Should Be Fine'

India lost the second Test against South Africa by seven wickets at the Wanderers. Virat Kohli, who missed the match with a back spasm, is likely to return for the third and series decider.

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: KL Rahul Hints At Virat Kohli's Return, Says Skipper 'Should Be Fine'
Minutes before the start of the second Test against South Africa, India captain pulled out due to a back spasm. | AP Photo

Trending

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: KL Rahul Hints At Virat Kohli's Return, Says Skipper 'Should Be Fine'
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T22:43:22+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 10:43 pm

Virat Kohli has already been in the nets and "should be fine" for the Test series decider against South Africa, said India's stand-in captain K L Rahul on Thursday.

REPORT | SCORECARD | AUS vs ENG SCORECARD

Skipper Kohli was ruled out of the second Test due to upper back spasms.

South Africa won the second Test by seven wickets to level the series.

"Virat is feeling better already, been in the nets the last couple of days fielding and running around and I think he should be fine," said Rahul at the post-match presentation.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Head coach Rahul Dravid too provided an update on Kohli's fitness at the media interaction.

"He is looking good and having knock at nets. Couple of sessions in Cape Town, he will be good to go," said the coach.

Rahul also spoke on Mohammad Siraj's hamstring injury that he suffered during the second Test. Despite the injury, Siraj kept bowling in the match but was far from his best.

"Siraj is starting to feel better each day. A couple of days break might really help him. But we have quality on our bench as well, Ishant and Umesh are waiting.

"Looking forward to Cape Town. We expected every game to be competitive. A loss like this is disappointing but we've always been a team that gets hungrier after a loss. Credit to South Africa for the way they batted," said Rahul.

'We were 60-70 runs short in first innings'

With South Africa chasing 240 on a tricky surface, India were favourites but the hosts put up a memorable batting performance to record a comfortable win.

Rahul said their below par first innings score of 202 made a lot of difference in the outcome of the game.

"We all felt we could do something special, 122 (on day four) wasn't going to be that easy to get, the pitch was up and down, but like I said, the South African batsmen were really determined and got the job done. If I have to be really harsh, after winning the toss we could have put 60-70 runs more."

He also reserved praise for Shardul Thakur, who put an all-round performance in the game including a seven wicket haul in the first innings.

Rahul also lauded senior batters Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara who struck crucial 50s in the second innings under extreme pressure.

"They've been great players for us, they've always done the job for the team over the years. They've obviously been under the pump a bit, but in the team we believe Pujara and Ajinkya are our best middle order batsmen.

"We always knew they could do something like that. Hopefully that gives them confidence and they can go out in the next test and put up an even better performance."

Some call it stupid, some call it brave: Elgar on taking body blows

South Africa skipper struck a match-winning and unbeaten 96 on day four to script a famous win for his team. On the way, he also took a lot of blow on the body which stood out in his gritty knock.

"I would like to think the knocks I take make me extra motivated to perform. Some would call it stupid and some would call it brave. The bigger picture is for us to win.

"We struggled to get a stable batting line-up and we had to be very patient. We've entrusted those positions to guys we feel can perform those roles and great to see them pull it off," said the southpaw.

On the team's comeback from the loss in the series opener, he said: "The basics of batting and bowling don't go away. We missed that in the first game. Saying that, it wasn't easy. Tough conditions we had to face as a batting unit.

"As a bowling unit, the Indians were on top at times. Massive respect to our bowling unit, they showed a lot of character. With KG (Kagiso Rabada), there was something that happened behind the scenes but we're not going to get into that. Sometimes KG needs a rocket. You could then almost sense the intensity and focus, he was in the zone.

"The moment he has that attitude, he wants to bowl and wants to contribute, you have to use it as a captain. It was awesome to see him on fire."

Elgar is also keeping his cards close to his chest ahead of the series decider.

"I played a domestic game in Cape Town, not going to give away any info. 1-1, South Africa vs India, I don't think you could have written a better script," he added.

Tags

PTI KL Rahul Dean Elgar Virat Kohli Johannesburg Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Test: England Have A Mountain Of Runs To Climb At SCG

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Test: England Have A Mountain Of Runs To Climb At SCG

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Survive NorthEast United Scare, Move To Third

Bayern Munich Struggle To Field Competitive Team As COVID-hit Bundesliga Resumes

Pep Guardiola Tests Positive For COVID-19, To Miss Manchester City's FA Cup Match

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: India Suffer 7-wicket Defeat As South Africa Level Series 1-1

Neeraj Chopra Turns Angel Investor, Olympic Gold Medallist Bets Undisclosed Sum

ISL 2021-22: Sandesh Jhingan Rejoins ATK Mohun Bagan After Leaving Croatian Side HNK Sibenik

Australian Open 2022: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Fights Deportation

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: Usman Khawaja, Stuart Broad Achieve Milestones - Day 2 Stats

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: Usman Khawaja, Stuart Broad Achieve Milestones - Day 2 Stats

Serie A: Four Games Cancelled Amid COVID Outbreak; Napoli vs Juventus Unaffected

Serie A: Four Games Cancelled Amid COVID Outbreak; Napoli vs Juventus Unaffected

ISL 2021-22: Task Cut Out For Beleaguered East Bengal Against Mumbai City FC

ISL 2021-22: Task Cut Out For Beleaguered East Bengal Against Mumbai City FC

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Usman Khawaja Brings Up Ninth Test Century As Australia Seize Control

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Usman Khawaja Brings Up Ninth Test Century As Australia Seize Control

Read More from Outlook

'Bulli Bai Has Made Us Numb': Kashmiri Women Journalists On Their 'Online Auction'

'Bulli Bai Has Made Us Numb': Kashmiri Women Journalists On Their 'Online Auction'

Naseer Ganai / The Bulli Bai incident has shocked Muslim women. Outlook spoke to several women journalists in Kashmir who claimed to have been numbed by the incident.

PM Modi Security Lapse Leaves Punjab Politics Heated Ahead Of Polls

PM Modi Security Lapse Leaves Punjab Politics Heated Ahead Of Polls

Harish Manav / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was trapped for nearly 20 minutes on a Punjab flyover on Wednesday after protesting farmers blocked the PM's convoy en route to Ferozepur.

2nd Test: India Lose By 7 Wickets, South Africa Level Series

2nd Test: India Lose By 7 Wickets, South Africa Level Series

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 4 highlights of the second Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers. Proteas won by 7 wickets to level series 1-1.

Pangong Bridge In Illegally Held Area, Says MEA: No 'Russian Fix' For Indo-China Ties?

Pangong Bridge In Illegally Held Area, Says MEA: No 'Russian Fix' For Indo-China Ties?

Seema Guha / The New Year is unlikely to see better ties Between India-China as MEA hits out at the Xi Jinping government over the recent construction of a bridge in Pangong Lake.

Advertisement