Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 3: India's Lead Grows As Rishabh Pant Takes Charge — Lunch Report

Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 51 off 60 balls while Virat Kohli (28 batting off 127 balls) added only 14 runs to his overnight score of 14 as India's overall lead now stands at 143.

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 3: India's Lead Grows As Rishabh Pant Takes Charge — Lunch Report
India's Rishabh Pant in action on Day 3 of the third and final Test against South Africa in Cape Town on January 13, 2022. | AP Photo

Trending

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 3: India's Lead Grows As Rishabh Pant Takes Charge — Lunch Report
outlookindia.com
2022-01-13T17:19:19+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 5:19 pm

Rishabh Pant scored a crucial half-century while skipper Virat Kohli was resolute in his defence as they took India to 130 for four at lunch after early morning blows on the third day of the series-deciding third Test in Cape Town on Thursday.

3rd Test Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

Pant was unbeaten on 51 off 60 balls while Kohli (28 batting off 127 balls) added only 14 runs to his overnight score of 14 as India's overall lead now stands at 143.

This was after Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) were dismissed cheaply in the first half an hour.

However, the early setbacks didn't deter Pant from playing his natural game as he hit four boundaries and a six while adding 72 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket stand with his skipper, who showed remarkable composure in playing second fiddle to Pant, who went for the jugular as and when situation permitted.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Pant, who had received flak for his poor shot selection under pressure during the second Test, respected the good deliveries but wasn't shy of treating the bad ones with disdain. He was aggressive without being reckless, fearless without being careless.

A case in point was lofting left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj for a six over long-on in the penultimate over of the session, signalling his positive intent.

The best shot however was a square cut on the rise off Kagiso Rabada. A smashing cover drive off Marco Jansen was equally good.

However, it was another failure for Rahane and Pujara, who might well have played their last Tests for India.

Pujara was again cramped for room on the leg side and the tickle of his bat was brilliantly taken by Keegan Petersen at leg slip, diving to his right and snapping it up inches ahead of the ground.

In case of Rahane, Rabada bowled a terrific one which kicked from length and took his gloves and Dean Elgar at first slip caught it after keeper Kyle Verreynne had managed to tip it up with his gloves.

Tags

PTI Rishabh Pant Virat Kohli Dean Elgar Keshav Maharaj Kagiso Rabada Cape Town Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022, Preview: Time For Future Stars To Shine

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022, Preview: Time For Future Stars To Shine

IPL 2022: England Test Captain Joe Root Likely To Enter Indian Premier League Auction

ISL 2021-22: FC Goa Take On NorthEast United FC In A Battle Of Two Indian Coaches In Bambolim

India Open 2022: Malvika Bansod Knocks Out Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Sails Into Quarterfinals

Australian Open 2022 Qualifiers: Yuki Bhambri Exits, No Indians In Singles Main Draw

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Australia Drop Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja To Open With David Warner In Hobart

Australian Open 2022: To Deport Or Not To Deport Novak Djokovic, AUS Government In A Tizzy

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Given Easy First Round Draw But Big Doubts Remain

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

US Shoppers Reel Under Grocery Shortage As Pandemic Dries Supplies

US Shoppers Reel Under Grocery Shortage As Pandemic Dries Supplies

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

Top 10 Nominations From The BAFTA Longlists For The Best Film 2022

Top 10 Nominations From The BAFTA Longlists For The Best Film 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, League Cup 2021-22: Antonio Rudiger Sends Blues Into Final

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, League Cup 2021-22: Antonio Rudiger Sends Blues Into Final

Spanish Super Cup 2021-22: Real Madrid Beat Barcelona For 100th Time To Reach Summit Clash

Spanish Super Cup 2021-22: Real Madrid Beat Barcelona For 100th Time To Reach Summit Clash

Uncertainty Over Novak Djokovic’s Participation Postpones Australian Open 2022 Draw

Uncertainty Over Novak Djokovic’s Participation Postpones Australian Open 2022 Draw

SA Vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah’s Five-Wicket Haul Gives India Slight Edge Over South Africa

SA Vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah’s Five-Wicket Haul Gives India Slight Edge Over South Africa

Read More from Outlook

Celebrating Prof Parks: A Student's Tribute To Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Michael Parks

Celebrating Prof Parks: A Student's Tribute To Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Michael Parks

Priyadarshini Sen / Professor and Pulitzer-winning LA Times editor Michael Parks was known for actually caring for stories, and encouraging students to leap into the unknown. The prolific journalist passed earlier this week.

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

AO 2022: Easy First Round Draw For Djokovic, But Doubts Remain

AO 2022: Easy First Round Draw For Djokovic, But Doubts Remain

Outlook Web Bureau / Novak Djokovic has been pitted against countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in the Australian Open 2022 first round in a draw that was delayed by 75 minutes.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Advertisement