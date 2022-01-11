Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara Steady India - Lunch Report

Virat Kohli, back to lead the side after missing the second Test against South Africa, opted to bat. The India skipper (15 batting) and Cheteshwar Pujara (26 batting) were out in the middle when lunch was taken.

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara Steady India - Lunch Report
India's batter Cheteshwar Pujara stops the run during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. | AP Photo

Trending

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara Steady India - Lunch Report
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T16:43:22+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 4:43 pm

India fought their way to 75 for two in overcast conditions after losing their openers early on day one of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

Virat Kohli, back to lead the side after missing the second Test, opted to bat on a pitch with decent amount of grass and clouds hovering over the spectacular Newlands ground.

The India skipper (15 batting) and Cheteshwar Pujara (26 batting) were out in the middle when lunch was taken.

The South African pace combo of Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier made good use of the conditions in the first hour by removing Mayank Agarwal (15 off 35) and K L Rahul (12 off 35) respectively.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Rabada, playing his 50th Test, targeted the off stump channel consistently while Olivier was able to bring the ball back in sharply on a pitch with good bounce and carry.

The in-form Rahul, who has been brilliant at leaving the ball of late, poked at a rising delivery on the off stump and nicked it to the wicketkeeper.

Agarwal's tendency to play the ball with hard hands led to his downfall as Rabada induced a thick edge off his bat with Aiden Markram doing the rest at second slip. Agarwal was dropped in the slips on 0 off Rabada in the third over of the innings.

With India in a spot of bother 33 for two, Kohli and Pujara got together and steadied the ship.

Pujara, once again, showed intent and was quick to put away the loose balls. His innings comprised four boundaries including a pull shot off Olivier.

Kohli took 15 balls to get off the mark but it was worth the wait as he leaned into a beautiful cover drive off left-arm pacer Marco Jansen.

Both looked in control after getting in, which augurs well for the visitors in the second session.

Tags

PTI Virat Kohli Dean Elgar Cheteshwar Pujara Cape Town Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team ICC World Test Championship Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

Australian Open 2022: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic In Draw As Visa Saga Continues

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 3: India's Lead Grows As Rishabh Pant Takes Charge — Lunch Report

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022, Preview: Time For Future Stars To Shine

IPL 2022: England Test Captain Joe Root Likely To Enter Indian Premier League Auction

ISL 2021-22: FC Goa Take On NorthEast United FC In A Battle Of Two Indian Coaches In Bambolim

India Open 2022: Malvika Bansod Knocks Out Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Sails Into Quarterfinals

Australian Open 2022 Qualifiers: Yuki Bhambri Exits, No Indians In Singles Main Draw

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jawans Gear Up Ahead Of Army Day Parade

Jawans Gear Up Ahead Of Army Day Parade

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

In Pics Harnaaz Sindhu Visits Empire State Building In New York

In Pics Harnaaz Sindhu Visits Empire State Building In New York

Bengal Lights Up Ahead Of Gangasagar Mela Amid Rising Covid-19 cases

Bengal Lights Up Ahead Of Gangasagar Mela Amid Rising Covid-19 cases

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Australia Drop Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja To Open With David Warner In Hobart

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Australia Drop Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja To Open With David Warner In Hobart

Australian Open 2022: To Deport Or Not To Deport Novak Djokovic, AUS Government In A Tizzy

Australian Open 2022: To Deport Or Not To Deport Novak Djokovic, AUS Government In A Tizzy

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Given Easy First Round Draw But Big Doubts Remain

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Given Easy First Round Draw But Big Doubts Remain

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, League Cup 2021-22: Antonio Rudiger Sends Blues Into Final

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, League Cup 2021-22: Antonio Rudiger Sends Blues Into Final

Read More from Outlook

Goa Elections 2022 | Sharad Pawar Likely To Test MVA Formula On Ground

Goa Elections 2022 | Sharad Pawar Likely To Test MVA Formula On Ground

Haima Deshpande / NCP chief Sharad Pawar plans to take the MVA winning formula to Goa and pitch for a stable government there.

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

3rd Test: Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

3rd Test: Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

Jayanta Oinam / Rishabh Pant played a vital unbeaten knock as India set a target of 212 runs in the third Test. India are chasing their maiden Test series win in South Africa.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Advertisement