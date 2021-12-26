Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer Snubbed As India Give Ajinkya Rahane Another Chance

Ajinkya Rahane got another chance to save his Test career as India decided to sacrifice Sharyes Iyer for the former vice-captain in Centurion. India won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in the Boxing Day Test.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer Snubbed As India Give Ajinkya Rahane Another Chance
Ajinkya Rahane, left, retains his spot ahead of Shreyas Iyer, right. | Composite: File Photos

Trending

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer Snubbed As India Give Ajinkya Rahane Another Chance
outlookindia.com
2021-12-26T14:35:49+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 2:35 pm

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in the first Test of the Freedom Series at Centurion on Sunday. India fielded four bowlers, one all-rounder with struggling Ajinkya Rahane getting the nod ahead of Shreyas Iyer, who made a sensational debut during the New Zealand series at home.

Match Blog | Scorecard | News

At the toss, Kohli revealed that India will go with four front-line bowlers, with one all-rounder -- a deviation from his usual practice. Shardul Thakur, who has proved more than handy with the bat, comes in for veteran pacer Ishant Sharma.

"We are playing four bowlers and an all-rounder; Siraj, Shami, Bumrah, Ashwin and Thakur is the all-rounder," Kohli said.

With Rohit Sharma nursing an injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, Mayank Agarwal gets his chance and he opens with returning KL Rahul. Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli and Rahane complete the top five, then wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant comes in sixth.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Ravichandran Ashwin is the lone spinner. Thakur will share the pace duty with Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Meanwhile, the Proteas handed pacer Marco Jansen a Test debut.

The Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park starts India's rescheduled tour of South Africa 2021-22. The three-match Test series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.  The two teams will then play a three-match ODI series.

Here are the playing XIs

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Shreyas Iyer Virat Kohli Dean Elgar Ajinkya Rahane South Africa Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Breach Another Fortress, Beat South Africa To Make History

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Breach Another Fortress, Beat South Africa To Make History

Sourav Ganguly Maintains Stable Health After Being Diagnosed With COVID-19, Informs Hospital

Ranji Trophy: Vijay Shankar To Lead Tamil Nadu, Washington Sundar Named Vice-captain

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 5: India Inch Closer To Win, South Africa 182/7 At Lunch

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Tests Positive For COVID-19, In Doubt For Australian Open

India Cricket Team Selection: Ravi Shastri Says Rahul Dravid And Captains Should Have A Say

Neeraj Chopra Sets New Target, Says 'Medal Is One Thing, Distance Is Another'

Graham Reid Gets Into 'Olympic Cycle', Names 60 For India Hockey National Camp

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Supporters Planning Qatar Trips Likely To Face Hotel Shortage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Supporters Planning Qatar Trips Likely To Face Hotel Shortage

ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin Retains Second Spot In Bowlers' And All-Rounders' List

ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin Retains Second Spot In Bowlers' And All-Rounders' List

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Create History; Take 1-0 Lead - Highlights

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Create History; Take 1-0 Lead - Highlights

AUS Vs ENG: Chris Silverwood To Miss Fourth Ashes Test In Sydney Due To COVID-19 Close Contact

AUS Vs ENG: Chris Silverwood To Miss Fourth Ashes Test In Sydney Due To COVID-19 Close Contact

Read More from Outlook

1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Create History; Take 1-0 Lead

1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Create History; Take 1-0 Lead

Jayanta Oinam / India became the first Asian team to win a Test match in Centurion. After setting a 305-run target, India dismissed South Africa for 191 on Day 5 of the first Test.

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Ashutosh Sharma / Primitive, outrageous or hilarious, call them what you may, some honourable members of our judiciary surprised us this year with their comments. Here are ten.

Banal Memes Killed The Joke In 2021, Will 'Picture Template' Revive In 2022?

Banal Memes Killed The Joke In 2021, Will 'Picture Template' Revive In 2022?

Mayank Jain Parichha / Yearender 2021: The reality is reels – an ensemble of sound and visuals to share some short message of 15 or 30 seconds on Instagram – are reducing the shelf life of a meme.

India's Gig Economy Mess: Is The Country Unfit For Aggregation Business?

India's Gig Economy Mess: Is The Country Unfit For Aggregation Business?

Kamalika Ghosh / While the new-age tech companies’ customer network got strengthened, most of them did not concentrate on their service providers’ welfare.

Advertisement