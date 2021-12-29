Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Sniff At Big Win Against South Africa - Day 4 Report

India set a 305 target for South Africa in the first Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion. At the close of play on Day 4, South Africa were 94/4. India need six wickets.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Sniff At Big Win Against South Africa - Day 4 Report
Mohammed Shami, right, celebrates with Indian teammates after bowling South Africa's Aiden Markram on Day 4 of the first Test Centurion Park in Pretoria on December 29, 2021. | AP Photo

Trending

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Sniff At Big Win Against South Africa - Day 4 Report
outlookindia.com
2021-12-29T22:40:23+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 10:40 pm

Jasprit Bumrah produced a couple of magic deliveries at the fag end of the fourth day as India remained on course for an emphatic victory against a rattled South Africa in the first Test in Centurion on Wednesday.

Day 4 Highlights | Scorecard | News

The home side would be praying for their captain Dean Elgar's dogged defiance and some rain on the final day on Thursday.

Chasing a never achieved victory target of 305 at the Supersport Park, South Africa finished the day at 94 for 4 with Elgar unbeaten on 52 after Indian batters caved in on a track with uneven bounce, getting all-out for 174 in just 50.3 overs.

It was another failure for the seasoned trio of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane but the pacers again swung the match in India's favour.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

With 211 runs required and six wickets in hand, an intriguing battle could be on the cards on the final day but the Indian team would pray that forecast of a steady afternoon shower on Thursday doesn't come true.

Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen (11 off 65 balls) added 40 runs but more importantly batted for more than 22 overs as the pitch looked like easing down a bit.

Just when the game looked like meandering, Bumrah (2/22) went wide off the crease and got the ball to cut back late just when Van der Dussen decided to shoulder arms thinking that it would go straight.

And then at the stroke of stumps, a lethal delivery knocked the stuffing out of night watchman Keshav Maharaj (8) to leave the Proteas in complete tatters.

Even Mohammed Siraj (1/25) bowled one that was angled in and moved away late taking Keegan Peterson's (17) outside edge. Aiden Markram was the first to be dismissed as he failed to take his bat away from a Mohammed Shami (1/29) delivery that bounced a tad extra after landing on the perfect upright seam.

The Indian bowlers would be aware that there had been instances when they have failed to get the tail knocked off the final day, latest one being the Kanpur Test and here with rain set to be a factor, they will be running against time.

However, it must be mentioned that the cracks had widened and helped the South African pacers in the morning session with some deliveries taking off from back of length.

The use of heavy roller and the Kookaburra getting old by the 15th over did work to South Africa's advantage but only for a limited period of time before the quality and skill-set of Indian pacers found the opposition wanting.

If there is one worry, it's Pujara (16), Kohli (18) and Rahane (20) playing some indiscreet shots while the others were done-in by widening cracks that led to deliveries rearing up awkwardly from short of length.

KL Rahul (23), Rishabh Pant (34) and Ravichandran Ashwin (14) got snorters that grew big on them as Kagiso Rabada (4/42), debutant Marco Jansen (4/55) and Lungi Ngidi (2/31) looked menacing during the one and half sessions that the Indians batted.

South Africa have more than 140 overs to score 305 but on this Supersport Park track, it will be a herculean task to make a match of the target with highest successful chase here being 251 by England back in 2000-01.

For South Africa's batting line-up that distinctly lacks class of bygone era, facing Bumrah, Shami and Siraj remains a tall order.

The Indian team certainly owes it to openers on Day one and the ever-consistent fast bowling unit that has helped them gain control of proceedings.

Otherwise, the middle-order has cut a sorry picture and more so skipper Kohli, who is promising a lot with some delectable boundaries but the propensity to drive anything pitched fuller outside the off-stump is bringing about his downfall.

Young Jansen, who had impressed the India skipper as a net bowler during their last tour of 2018, would certainly remember his debut as he angled one across at fuller length enticing the skipper to go for a drive.

Pujara once again played a lot of dot deliveries and then tickled one down the leg-side to Quinton de Kock off Ngidi.

The most embarrassing of the dismissals was Rahane's after he had hooked and cover drove Jansen for a six and a four.

The first hook shot was off a bouncer above his left shoulder and the second one was over his right shoulder at a slightly lower height. He couldn't check his pull-shot and holed out at deep square leg.

Had it not been for Pant's counter-attacking run-a-ball 34, India wouldn't have gained the psychological advantage of a target of 300 plus. 

Tags

PTI Jasprit Bumrah Virat Kohli Dean Elgar Mohammed Shami KL Rahul Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Boxing Day Test ICC World Test Championship Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Aim To Heap More Misery On Struggling Bengaluru FC

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Aim To Heap More Misery On Struggling Bengaluru FC

Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw Named Mumbai Captain; Arjun Tendulkar In 20-man Squad

ICC T20I Player Of The Year 2021: Four Shortlisted, No Indians In The List

Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Tests Positive For COVID Again; Barca Have Three Cases

ATP Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Team Event Ahead Of Australian Open

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Mohammed Shami Gives India Dream Start With Aiden Markram Wicket, Again - WATCH

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Pays The Price For Fishing Outside Off - WATCH

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Extend Lead To 209 Vs South Africa - Lunch Report

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Art Of Living Statue: Meet The Man With Many Faces

The Art Of Living Statue: Meet The Man With Many Faces

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG: After Ashes 2021-22 Debacle, Ian Bell Wants Restoration Of ECB's Selection Panel

AUS Vs ENG: After Ashes 2021-22 Debacle, Ian Bell Wants Restoration Of ECB's Selection Panel

EPL Matchday Preview: Leaders Manchester City, Injury-hit Chelsea Back In Action

EPL Matchday Preview: Leaders Manchester City, Injury-hit Chelsea Back In Action

Yearender 2021: Indian Cricket Gets Mired In BCCI Realpolitik, And Virat Kohli Loses His Grip

Yearender 2021: Indian Cricket Gets Mired In BCCI Realpolitik, And Virat Kohli Loses His Grip

Yearender 2021: Big Little Sunil Chhetri Sparks In Quite Year For Indian Football

Yearender 2021: Big Little Sunil Chhetri Sparks In Quite Year For Indian Football

Read More from Outlook

Missionaries Of Charity Is Not The Only One To Have Lost Foreign Contribution Licence

Missionaries Of Charity Is Not The Only One To Have Lost Foreign Contribution Licence

Outlook Web Desk / The FCRA rules have been tightened several times under the Narendra Modi regime which has blocked funds for multiple NGOs.

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Shreya Basak / Does Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram's comment of the government's stance towards the Missionaries of Charity, and other incidents indicate rising discrimination against Christians?

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Take Control, Need 6 Wickets

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Take Control, Need 6 Wickets

Jayanta Oinam / India set a 305-run target for South Africa in the first Test match, and the Proteas were 94/4 at the close of play on Day 4.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement