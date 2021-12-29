Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Extend Lead To 209 Vs South Africa - Lunch Report

India scored 63 runs in the morning session for a lead of 209 runs. The highest-ever successful fourth-innings chase at the Centurion was England's 251 back in the 2000-01 season.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Extend Lead To 209 Vs South Africa - Lunch Report
South Africa's bowler Kagiso Rabada, left, appeals unsuccessfully against India's captain Virat Kohli during the fourth day of the first Test match at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. | AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

Trending

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Extend Lead To 209 Vs South Africa - Lunch Report
outlookindia.com
2021-12-29T16:08:38+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 4:08 pm

Indian batters slowly and steadily extended their overall lead to 209 despite losing a couple of wickets in the morning session as the visitors reached 79 for 3 at lunch on the penultimate day of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion on Wednesday.

Day 4 Blog | Scorecard | News

Skipper Virat Kohli (18 batting) has Cheteshwar Pujara (12 batting) for company going into the break and any target above 300 set by India could be near-impossible to chase down for this South African line-up.

Pujara was lucky that Kagiso Rabada dropped a dolly off Lungi Ngidi at short mid-wicket but his skipper Kohli looked in control having already hit four boundaries.

The highest-ever successful fourth innings chase at the Centurion was England's 251 back in the 2000-01 season and for this South African batting line-up that distinctly lacks quality of bygone era, it would be more than an onerous task to counter Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj on this track.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

India scored 63 runs in the session and definitely would like to accelerate from here on in order to have at least an hour's bowling this evening.

The morning session primarily belonged to South Africa as night-watchman Shardul Thakur (10) was snapped in the second slip by Wiaan Mulder off Rabada.

First innings centurion KL Rahul (23 off 74 balls) showed admirable patience during the first hour leaving a lot of deliveries outside the off-stump before Ngidi softened him up with one that came in sharply hitting him on the knuckle.

A close look showed considerable swelling and Rahul needed medical treatment and there was a lapse of concentration as he fished at one outside the off-stump and skipper Dean Elgar at first slip took an overhead catch.

Kohli looked in control during the time he was at the crease before lunch as he rode on top of the bounce to pepper the off-side field on a couple of occasions.

Pujara also grew in confidence and played a rasping square cut to signal his positive intent.

Tags

PTI Virat Kohli Dean Elgar Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team ICC World Test Championship Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ranji Trophy: Faiz Fazal To lead Vidarbha, Akshay Wadkar Appointed Vice-Captain

Ranji Trophy: Faiz Fazal To lead Vidarbha, Akshay Wadkar Appointed Vice-Captain

Sourav Ganguly Discharged From Hospital, To Stay In Home Isolation For 14 Days

ENG Vs AUS, Ashes: Ex-India Coach Gary Kirsten Wants To Revive England Test Team

ENG Vs AUS, Ashes: Ex-India Coach Gary Kirsten Wants To Revive England Test Team

World Blitz Chess: Koneru Humpy Finishes At 5th spot, R Vaishali Ends Up 14th

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli Calls Centurion Win A Testimony To India's Squad Strength

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy Ruled Out For A Month With Hamstring Injury

AUS Vs ENG: Travis Head Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ruled Out Of 4th Ashes Test

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ashes: Steve Smith Gets Stuck In Elevator, Gives Live Updates Of His Ordeal - WATCH

Ashes: Steve Smith Gets Stuck In Elevator, Gives Live Updates Of His Ordeal - WATCH

Joao Cancelo, Manchester City Defender, Injured In Assault By Four People

Joao Cancelo, Manchester City Defender, Injured In Assault By Four People

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As Manchester United Beat Burnley 3-1 In Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As Manchester United Beat Burnley 3-1 In Premier League

Quinton De Kock, Announces Shock Retirement From Test Cricket, Available For ODIs, T20s

Quinton De Kock, Announces Shock Retirement From Test Cricket, Available For ODIs, T20s

Read More from Outlook

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Umar Khalid / After years of speaking out against the politics of riots, hate and division, I was entering hail with a slip in hand that said ‘Delhi danga’ as charges.

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

Seema Guha / The last two years have shown that the pandemic is a great leveller. It struck every country with equal ferocity. What awaits the world in 2022? Uncertainty continues to loom large,

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Koushik Paul / Controversies are part and parcel of sports and 2021 also had its fair share. Here's a look at five unwanted controversies.

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

Ashwani Sharma / Restrictions in New Delhi and other neighbouring states have driven people to the hills to spend the New Years' weekend. Places like Shimla and Manali are experiencing heavy footfall.

Advertisement