Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA-A Vs IND-A, 3rd Unofficial Test: Navdeep Saini Stars With Ball On Day 1

Opting to bat, South Africa A rode on a fifty each from opener Sarel Erwee (75) and middle-order duo of Tony de Zorki (58) and Khaya Zondo (56). Navdeep Saini took three for 42.

SA-A Vs IND-A, 3rd Unofficial Test: Navdeep Saini Stars With Ball On Day 1
Nadveep Saini has been impressive in the series with seven wickets so far. | Courtesy: BCCI

Trending

SA-A Vs IND-A, 3rd Unofficial Test: Navdeep Saini Stars With Ball On Day 1
outlookindia.com
2021-12-06T22:42:27+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 10:42 pm

India A fast bowler Navdeep Saini snapped three wickets but South Africa A still managed to score 249 for seven on the opening day of the third unofficial Test in Bloemfontein on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Opting to bat, South Africa A rode on a fifty each from opener Sarel Erwee (75) and middle-order duo of Tony de Zorki (58) and Khaya Zondo (56).

While Saini took three for 42, fellow pacer Deepak Chahar claimed one for 35 and left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar picked up two wickets.

Saini, who has been impressive in the series with seven wickets so far, gave India A an early breakthrough, dismissing rival skipper Malan (0) in the sixth over, while Saurabh sent back Zubayr Hamza (16) cheaply to reduce the home side to 44 for 2.

However, Erwee and Tony took South Africa A past the 150-mark before the latter was run out by substitute Upendra Yadav.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Saini then picked up two quick wickets, getting rid of Erwee and Senuram Muthusamy (0) to leave the hosts at 187 for 5 in 65.2 overs.

Khaya Zondo then took the onus and shared a fruitful partnership with Sinethamba Qeshile (22).

Brief Scores:

South Africa A 1st innings: 249 for 7 in 89 overs (S Erwee 75; Navdeep Saini 3/42).

Tags

PTI Navdeep Saini Cricket Unofficial Test India national cricket team India Vs South Africa Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Shocked Again As Jamshedpur Record Second Win

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Shocked Again As Jamshedpur Record Second Win

FIFA World Cup 2022: Norwegian Team Launches Jersey To Highlight Abuses In Qatar

Ashes 2021-22: How To Regain The Urn? Kevin Pietersen Has A Few Tips For Joe Root’s England

Belgian Football League Bans Visiting Fans After Violence-marred Games -VIDEO

SA Vs IND: Schedule For India's Tour Of South Africa Revised - Check Details

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Vs FC Goa In Battle Of Laggards, Teams Eye First Win

SA Vs IND: Mayank Agarwal Looks Forward To 'Different Challenge' In South Africa

Beijing Winter Olympics: China Threatens Retaliation If US Boycotts Games

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

England Aim To Rise From The Ashes In Australia

England Aim To Rise From The Ashes In Australia

Reaping The Whirlwind

Reaping The Whirlwind

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Lanka Premier League: Security Increased After Lynching Of Sri Lankan In Pakistan

Lanka Premier League: Security Increased After Lynching Of Sri Lankan In Pakistan

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Rain Play Spoilsport In Dhaka, Only 6.2 Overs On Day 3

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Rain Play Spoilsport In Dhaka, Only 6.2 Overs On Day 3

Davis Cup 2022 Draw: India To Host Denmark In World Group I Play-offs In March

Davis Cup 2022 Draw: India To Host Denmark In World Group I Play-offs In March

Ashes 2021-22: Perth Dropped As Ashes Test Venue Over Difficult Quarantine Rules

Ashes 2021-22: Perth Dropped As Ashes Test Venue Over Difficult Quarantine Rules

Read More from Outlook

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Ashutosh Sharma / Nagaland civilian killings are likely to derail the peace process at a time when New Delhi was fast-tracking talks with several political groups in the insurgency-hit region.

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Seema Guha / Prime Minister Modi and Vladimir Putin have a clear vision of the India-Russia relations and are unlikely to be battered by ties with third countries (China-Russia or India-US).

How To Regain Ashes? KP Has Few Tips For Root’s England

How To Regain Ashes? KP Has Few Tips For Root’s England

Soumitra Bose / England’s Test record in Australia is abysmal – nine defeats in the last 10 matches. The Three Lions last won the Ashes in 2011.

Article 370: Can Farooq Abdullah Save His Father Sheikh Abdullah's Political Legacy In J&K?

Article 370: Can Farooq Abdullah Save His Father Sheikh Abdullah's Political Legacy In J&K?

Naseer Ganai / National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah paid tributes to his father Sheikh Abdullah on his birth anniversary in Srinagar.

Advertisement