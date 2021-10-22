Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ryan Ten Doeschate Retires From International Cricket

Born in South Africa, Ten Doeschate made his debut in Amstelveen in 2006 against Sri Lanka in an ODI match.

Ryan Ten Doeschate Retires From International Cricket
Ryan ten Doeschate scored 1541 ODI runs at an average of 67 and 533 T20I runs at an average of 41. | Courtesy: ICC

Trending

Ryan Ten Doeschate Retires From International Cricket
outlookindia.com
2021-10-22T23:23:47+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 11:23 pm

Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate on Friday announced his retirement from international cricket after his side failed to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup in Sharjah, UAE. (More Cricket News)

The 41-year-old played in Netherlands' previous first round match against debutants Namibia which his side lost to crash out of the tournament. He did not play in Netherlands' inconsequential match against Sri Lanka on Friday.

"It's been a tough tour to finish on but it's been a pleasure to be a part of the efforts again. It has always been a privilege to represent The Netherlands," Ten Doeschate said in a Cricket Netherlands (KNCB) statement.

"The professionalism and dedication that this team and support staff have shown has been inspirational. I'm grateful to the players, coaches and everyone involved with the KNCB for allowing me to have enjoyed some of the spectacular highs of international cricket."

KNCB said ten Doeschate has played his final international cricket match and thanked him "for everything he has done for the sport, in the Netherlands and abroad".

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Head coach Ryan Campbell said: "Doeschate represented Dutch cricket hope. Sometimes words don’t mean enough when summing up someone’s career. It has been an honor for me as a coach to have him.

"His skill, knowledge of the game & calmness under pressure was outstanding. Finally, he represented cricket hope to the Dutch, he gave us a belief that we could compete against anyone. He will be sorely missed as a player but hopefully not lossed to Dutch cricket entirely."

Born in South Africa, Ten Doeschate made his debut in Amstelveen in 2006 against Sri Lanka in an ODI match. He went on to play 33 ODIs and 24 T20s for the Netherlands.

He scored 1541 ODI runs at an average of 67 and 533 T20I runs at an average of 41.

Most notable in his international career are the 119 runs against England and 106 against Ireland in 2011 at the ICC Cricket World Cup, and the 259 not out against Canada in the ICC Intercontinental Cup in 2006.

Tags

PTI Sharjah UAE Cricket Retirement T20 Cricket T20 World Cup 2021 Netherlands national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

European Leagues Oppose FIFA's Biennial Football World Cup Plan

European Leagues Oppose FIFA's Biennial Football World Cup Plan

T20 World Cup 2021: How South African Cricketers Are Challenging The Bio-Bubble

No Pressure From BCCI: Sourav Ganguly On Virat Kohli's Resignation As India T20 Captain

Namibia's Historic Entry In T20 World Cup Super-12 A Great Advertisement For Cricket Development

ICC T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Beat Netherlands By 8 Wickets

England Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Cricket Match

T20 World Cup: Australia Captain Aaron Finch To Back David Warner's Ability And Judgement

Lewis Hamilton Vs Max Verstappen: F1 Title Fight Could Take Big Swing In US, Mexico Grand Prix

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Sports

Denmark Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Loses In Quarters

Denmark Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Loses In Quarters

ICC T20 World Cup: Namibia Beat Ireland, Progress To Super 12

ICC T20 World Cup: Namibia Beat Ireland, Progress To Super 12

European Football: Arsenal Host Aston Villa; Osasuna Eye 4th Straight Win

European Football: Arsenal Host Aston Villa; Osasuna Eye 4th Straight Win

T20 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar On MS Dhoni Impact - 'Mentors Can't Do Much'

T20 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar On MS Dhoni Impact - 'Mentors Can't Do Much'

Read More from Outlook

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Jyotika Sood / The Centre has reacted angrily at the new Global Hunger Index, but experts say it should plug loopholes in the food delivery system.

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Outlook Correspondent / West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit comes as the TMC appoints former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro as a national vice president.

No Pressure From BCCI: Ganguly On Kohli's Resignation

No Pressure From BCCI: Ganguly On Kohli's Resignation

PTI / Ganguly said that Kohli's decision to step down from T20 captaincy after the World Cup was his 'own decision'.

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the feat as 'a journey from anxiety to assurance' that has made India stronger.

Advertisement