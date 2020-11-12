November 12, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Rumour Has It: Manchester United Make Cristiano Ronaldo Approach, Real Madrid Line Up Four Transfer Targets

Rumour Has It: Manchester United Make Cristiano Ronaldo Approach, Real Madrid Line Up Four Transfer Targets

Manchester United are reportedly looking to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, while Real Madrid are eyeing Kylian Mbappe and three others

Omnisport 12 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Rumour Has It: Manchester United Make Cristiano Ronaldo Approach, Real Madrid Line Up Four Transfer Targets
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo during a Serie A match against Lazio
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
Rumour Has It: Manchester United Make Cristiano Ronaldo Approach, Real Madrid Line Up Four Transfer Targets
outlookindia.com
2020-11-12T14:02:29+05:30

Cristiano Ronaldo's name is still chanted at Old Trafford, 11 years on from his Manchester United exit. (More Football News)

The 35-year-old enjoyed great success in Manchester, while he has gone on to break records with Real Madrid and Juventus.

However, the Juventus superstar could reportedly be set for a second stint at the Theatre of Dreams.

 

TOP STORY – UNITED EYE RONALDO RETURN

Manchester United are looking to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, according to ESPN broadcaster Christian Martin.

Ronaldo spent six years at United, winning three Premier League titles and the Champions League, before joining Real Madrid in 2009.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner swapped Madrid for Serie A champions Juve in 2018, but he has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Juve would negotiate a deal with United if Ronaldo asked to leave Turin, the report claims.

 

ROUND-UP

Kylian Mbappe tops Real Madrid's list of transfer targets, reports Diario AS. The club's wishlist includes the PSG forward, Rennes sensation and United target Eduardo Camavinga, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano. It comes as United eye both Upamecano and Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane.

Matthijs de Ligt will not leave Juventus next season, reports Calciomercato. Juve are not entertaining offers, unless a club pay De Ligt's €150million release clause, which will be active in 2021.

- Calciomercato says United have set their sights on Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou. The 21-year-old arrived from PSG in 2017.

Madrid are concerned about the form of Zinedine Zidane's team, according to Cadena SER. While there are reports Madrid directors are losing faith in Zidane, the club are also unwilling to throw Raul or Mauricio Pochettino in the deep end at the LaLiga champions.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Younis Khan Appointed Pakistan's Batting Coach Until 2022 T20 World Cup

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Cristiano Ronaldo Zinedine Zidane Kylian Mbappe Football Football Transfer Real Madrid Juventus Manchester United Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos