Rumour Has It: Juventus Dream Of Signing Manchester United's Paul Pogba

Will Paul Pogba return to Turin?

Pogba's future at Manchester United is in doubt, with the World Cup-winning Frenchman reportedly looking to leave the Theatre of Dreams. (More Football News)

Juventus are keen to re-sign Pogba – who initially left United for the Italian giants in 2012 before returning to Manchester four years later.

TOP STORY – JUVE WANT POGBA REUNION

Signing Manchester United star Paul Pogba remains the dream for Juventus, according to Calciomercato.

Pogba is eyeing an Old Trafford exit amid growing links to former club Juve and LaLiga champions Real Madrid.

Juve are keen on reuniting with Pogba, though Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli, Lyon star Houssem Aouar, Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul and Roma sensation Nicolo Zaniolo are alternatives.

ROUND-UP

- The Sun says United have renewed their interest in Norwich City full-back Max Aarons, who was previously linked to Barcelona before the LaLiga giants signed Sergino Dest from Ajax.

- Inter are favourites to sign Atalanta captain and outcast Papu Gomez, reports Corriere dello Sport. Following a falling out with head coach Gian Piero Gasperini, Gomez has been linked to Milan, Roma, Napoli and clubs in MLS, including FC Cincinnati.

- Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac is close to joining Bundesliga strugglers Schalke on loan, claims Sky Sport Germany. The Bosnia-Herzegovina international moved to Arsenal from Schalke in 2017.

- Liverpool are circling for Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer, reports Corriere Granata. The 23-year-old Brazilian has also been linked to Everton and Fulham.

- Barcelona and United are both interested in 17-year-old Rapid Vienna forward Yusuf Demir, according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

