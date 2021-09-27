RR Vs SRH, IPL 2021: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma Happy To Rise Vs Royals In Dubai

(HIGHLIGHTS) Jason Roy and Abhishek Sharma grabbed their chances with both hands as they helped Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in an IPL 2021 match in Dubai on .

The SRH win dents RR's chances of making the playoffs but Sanju Samson's team will still hope for the best to make the last four of the tournament. Royals have eight points from 10 matches and are sixth in the IPL 2021 points table.

Despite being at the bottom of the IPL 2021 table, Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to chase down 165 quite easily. Jason Roy (60 off 42) and skipper Kane Williamson (51* off 41) came good with half-centuries to seal the victory with nine balls and seven wickets to spare.

Abhishek Sharma, the southpaw from Punjab, also chipped in with an unbeaten 21. He managed to stay on till the end with Williamson to see SRH cross the line quite easily.