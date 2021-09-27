Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
RR Vs SRH, IPL 2021: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma Happy To Rise Vs Royals In Dubai

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored an emphatic win against Rajasthan Royals but the victory will not enable SRH make the playoffs.

Jason Roy scored a fifty in Sunrisers Hyderabad's win against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Monday.

2021-09-28T00:36:07+05:30
Published: 27 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 12:36 am

Jason Roy and Abhishek Sharma grabbed their chances with both hands as they helped Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in an IPL 2021 match in Dubai on Monday(HIGHLIGHTS)
 
The SRH win dents RR's chances of making the playoffs but Sanju Samson's team will still hope for the best to make the last four of the tournament. Royals have eight points from 10 matches and are sixth in the IPL 2021 points table.
 
Despite being at the bottom of the IPL 2021 table, Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to chase down 165 quite easily. Jason Roy (60 off 42) and skipper Kane Williamson (51* off 41) came good with half-centuries to seal the victory with nine balls and seven wickets to spare.
 
Abhishek Sharma, the southpaw from Punjab, also chipped in with an unbeaten 21. He managed to stay on till the end with Williamson to see SRH cross the line quite easily. 

Sharma said, "I think it was a big opportunity for me because I was waiting for my chance. It is our first win in Dubai, so feeling really good. I was just planning for this match. Kane was just telling me a lot of things - he is a great captain - and he was boosting my confidence." 

Jason Roy was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 60 off 42, which included 8 fours and a six. The England player said, “Really grateful for the opportunity from Sunrisers. Have been training and waiting hard. Grateful for this award too.

"Happy to get over the line. I had to kind of access different areas. Wasn't as free-flowing but it was a case of getting the team close to the total. (Wriddhiman) Saha was instrumental in that partnership. Allowed me to relax early on."

This win doesn’t change much for SRH. They are still bottom of the table and face the Chennai Super Kings in their next game. With only four games to go and having accumulated only four points till now, SRH’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs look bleak.

