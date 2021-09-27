RR Vs SRH, IPL 2021: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma Happy To Rise Vs Royals In Dubai

Sharma said, "I think it was a big opportunity for me because I was waiting for my chance. It is our first win in Dubai, so feeling really good. I was just planning for this match. Kane was just telling me a lot of things - he is a great captain - and he was boosting my confidence."
Jason Roy was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 60 off 42, which included 8 fours and a six. The England player said, “Really grateful for the opportunity from Sunrisers. Have been training and waiting hard. Grateful for this award too.
"Happy to get over the line. I had to kind of access different areas. Wasn't as free-flowing but it was a case of getting the team close to the total. (Wriddhiman) Saha was instrumental in that partnership. Allowed me to relax early on."
This win doesn’t change much for SRH. They are still bottom of the table and face the Chennai Super Kings in their next game. With only four games to go and having accumulated only four points till now, SRH’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs look bleak.