RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Chennai Win Toss, Bowl First Against Bangalore

Finally MS Dhoni wins the toss and CSK will bowl first against RCB.

Another Delay Toss will happen at 7:30 PM IST, if situation improves.

Official Update "Next inspection at 5:55 PM (Local Time) & 07.25 PM IST."

No Respite Toss delayed further. But both the captains and match officials are in the middle.

Storm In Sharjah Toss delayed by 10 minutes. There is sandstorm.

Pitch Report Kevin Pietersen with the pitch report for the official broadcasters ...Bowl first is his advice.

Squads Tonight's clash will also witness two teams lining up with their stars. Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, etc... Here are the squads Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Sachin Baby, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep. Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma.