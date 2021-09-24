RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Chennai Win Toss, Bowl First Against Bangalore

Follow live updates and cricket scores of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, match 35. In the first leg, CSK beat RCB by 69 runs.
MS Dhoni wins the toss and CSK will bowl first against RCB.
Toss will happen at 7:30 PM IST, if situation improves.
"Next inspection at 5:55 PM (Local Time) & 07.25 PM IST."
Toss delayed further. But both the captains and match officials are in the middle.
Toss delayed by 10 minutes. There is sandstorm.
Kevin Pietersen with the pitch report for the official broadcasters ...Bowl first is his advice.
Tonight's clash will also witness two teams lining up with their stars. Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, etc...
Here are the squads
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Sachin Baby, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma.
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings started the UAE leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 with contrasting results. Virat Kohli's RCB suffered a nine-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders, but MS Dhoni's CSK were triumphant against defending champions Mumbai Indians. Then there were interesting developments too, pertaining to the two captains as cricket's focus shifted from Pakistan to the UAE. While Dhoni was made the mentor of the Indian team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, Kohli announced his decision to step down as the captain of the national team in the shortest format and also RCB. And inescapably, when the two teams meet tonight at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the focus will be on the two captains. They have long been the antithesis of each other.
